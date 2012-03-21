* Bill would require limits in oil markets
* Senators say market not reflecting supply/demand
* CFTC chairman doesn't understand urgency -Sanders
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, March 21 Ramping up pressure on U.S.
commodities regulators, a group of U.S. senators on Wednesday
unveiled legislation aimed at lowering skyrocketing fuel prices
by reining in excessive speculation in oil markets.
The bill would require the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission to use its emergency powers to impose position limits
in oil futures markets within 14 days of the measure becoming
law.
"The American people shouldn't be held hostage to Wall
Street speculators," Senator Amy Klobuchar, one of the six
senators backing the bill, said at a news conference.
The lawmakers said the recent spike in oil prices does not
reflect supply and demand fundamentals.
U.S. gasoline prices have jumped nearly 30 cents in the past
month, pushing the average national price to $3.87 a gallon,
according the Energy Information Administration.
Soaring fuel costs have touched off a flurry of
finger-pointing in Congress, with Republicans saying the Obama
administration is not doing enough to promote domestic oil
production and some Democrats blaming market speculators.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has finalized
position limits that would restrict the number of contracts a
trader can hold in 28 commodities, including oil, but those
limits have not been implemented.
GENSLER 'DOESN'T UNDERSTAND'
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, blasted the commission
for not moving more quickly on limits.
"I think that Chairman (Gary) Gensler doesn't understand the
urgency of the moment and the pain that millions of people are
feeling right now at the gas pump," Sanders said.
Sanders urged the White House to press Gensler to move
forward on limits. He also said if the emergency powers bill
became law and the CFTC did not meet the 14-day deadline,
Gensler should not remain in his position.
The legislation likely will face an uphill battle to get
passed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Other than Sanders, all the co-sponsors of the bill are
Democrats.
Position limits were part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that
was designed to bring tough oversight to Wall Street, including
limiting excessive speculation.
The futures regulator, straining with a huge workload
drafting the new rules, has said it could implement limits for
the spot month contracts by June but the regulator must first
finish its definition of what is considered a swap before it can
do so.
The final limits for all contract months can only be set a
few months after the agency has collected a year's worth of
swaps data, a process that is expected to end in August.
The financial industry sued the CFTC in December, arguing
the agency overstepped its bounds by imposing a rule that was
riddled with flaws and had the potential to irreparably harm
their members and the public.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Doering; Editing by Bill
Trott)