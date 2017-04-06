(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open
interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly
among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output,
both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the
CME Group Inc said on Thursday.
NYMEX light sweet crude oil futures average daily volume hit
an all-time high of 1.303 million contracts in November 2016,
according to exchange data.
Demand out of Asia/Pacific was notably stronger, with
trading volume rising 93 percent from a year earlier, according
to data provided to Reuters by the CME.
Recently, there has been growing interest in the liquidity
of near-term contracts but also further along the futures curve,
for contracts that are two and three years forward, the CME
said.
So far in 2017, WTI open interest and volume continue to
exceed historic levels. Several WTI crude oil trading records
have already been set in 2017, including the current daily open
interest record of 2.24 million contracts on March 14.
"With the lifting of U.S. export ban and greater market
efficiencies, WTI has become the leading indicator for price
discovery in the global crude oil market," the exchange said in
a report on Thursday.
U.S. shale production has boomed since 2011, fueled by
hydraulic fracturing technology, but production waned during the
worst price rout in a generation.
Shale has since emerged as a resilient rival to the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as
efficiency improvements have reduced the cost of production.
Trading volumes skyrocketed and hit records after OPEC and
other top producers reached their first joint agreement to limit
production since 2001.
U.S. crude has increasingly found its way around the world
after the four-decade export ban was lifted in late 2015.
Exports reached a record 1.1 million barrels per day in
February.
The rising liquidity and rebound in oil prices has also
narrowed the spread between the bid and ask prices, according to
the report.
"What really matters is the difference between the bid and
the ask," said Owain Johnson, managing director of energy
research and product development at CME Group.
"The more you can narrow the bid/ask - the cheaper it is for
companies to hedge and that makes a huge difference."
As shale producers increasingly hedged to protect future
prices, WTI options activity increased. An average of 182,000
contracts traded per day in 2016, up 16 percent versus 2015.
