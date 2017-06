Feb 15 Wholesale gasoline climbed 6 cents on Wednesday in the Los Angeles market after the federal government reported a dip in regional inventory, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards traded at a 37-cent-per-gallon premium over the NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract for March.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report issued Wednesday morning that gasoline inventories on the West Coast fell 248,000 barrels to 31.56 million barrels last week. (Reporting By Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)