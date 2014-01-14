WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski
urged President Barack Obama on Tuesday to lift a ban on
exporting U.S.-produced crude oil, stepping up pressure on the
administration to allow producers involved in the domestic
energy boom to gain access to global markets.
"Lifting the ban will help create jobs, boost the economy
and keep our production at record levels," Murkowski, from
Alaska and the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural
Resources Committee, said in a letter to Obama.
While U.S. energy companies are allowed to export oil
products, including gasoline and jet fuel, a presidential waiver
is required to sell most unrefined crude abroad.