WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski urged President Barack Obama on Tuesday to lift a ban on exporting U.S.-produced crude oil, stepping up pressure on the administration to allow producers involved in the domestic energy boom to gain access to global markets.

"Lifting the ban will help create jobs, boost the economy and keep our production at record levels," Murkowski, from Alaska and the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a letter to Obama.

While U.S. energy companies are allowed to export oil products, including gasoline and jet fuel, a presidential waiver is required to sell most unrefined crude abroad.