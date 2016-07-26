(Repeats story that ran earlier with no change to headline or
text)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. oil prices topped $50 a
barrel in June, boosting optimism a two-year price rout might
end. Six weeks later, the long hoped for recovery has yet to
take hold.
Mounting fears that demand has fallen short of expectations
as production increases and rig counts rise has analysts
believing that any oil price recovery may be a year or more in
the future.
The demand response has been slower than bulls had hoped.
U.S. drivers have covered fewer miles than expected this summer,
and as they speed toward the Labor Day holiday in September, the
overhang of gasoline in storage may put downward pressure on
crude and refined product prices.
"Right now, the only thing that would drive prices higher is
robust demand," said John Paisie, executive vice president at
Stratas Energy Advisors, a Houston-based consultancy. The growth
must be across the board, for products including distillates
like diesel and jet fuel, as well as gasoline.
"Demand just can't be made up by one product," he said, and
demand for diesel has been lagging.
Instead of seeing $60 a barrel, which would support an
increase in production, the demand questions, and ongoing supply
concerns, mean oil could fall further. U.S. crude settled
at $43.13 on Monday, after earlier hitting a three-month low.
"Demand is growing very moderately," said veteran oil
economist and independent consultant Phil Verleger. "There's no
real surge to it - call it the great moderation."
While gasoline prices have declined, the lower cost at the
pump has only a moderate effect on consumer's buying habits,
Verleger said. Instead of racing out to fill their tanks,
consumers are using the savings to pay down debt, he said.
The U.S. Department of Energy has trimmed its outlook for
gasoline demand growth for the remainder of the year, and now
forecasts growth of 160,000 bpd, compared with 220,000 bpd
previously.
Gasoline demand data often lags by two months or more, but
as figures for the beginning of this year's summer driving
season have been released, analysts have trimmed their outlook
for 2016 growth. U.S. drivers logged two percent more miles in
May than a year earlier, compared with 2.2 percent in April,
according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
U.S. gasoline demand rose by a modest 0.8 percent in April
according to the Department of Energy. May data is due out on
Friday.
Experts agree that rebalancing the market will take
strengthening demand, as crude from shale formations and
deepwater fields has continued to come into production despite
lower prices.
"There's got to be a reckoning that we only have a few weeks
left of peak gasoline demand, and then we hit a shoulder
season," said Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities research
at Barclays. In the so-called shoulder season during the autumn,
diesel usually drives petroleum demand.
European diesel demand also may be weaker than expected
because of Britain's Brexit vote to leave the European Union,
Cohen said. In China, stockpiles have built, which may limit
Asian demand growth.
Without a surge in demand, the market will be unable to use
up the gasoline that refiners stockpiled ahead of a summer
driving season that shaped up to be more lackluster than
expected.
Cohen said he did not expect to see prices fall into the
$20s or $30s as in January and February. However, he said, "our
view continues to be slightly lower than where we are."
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Diane Craft)