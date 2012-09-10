* Obama admin mulling SPR release
* US SPR holds crude, not fuel
* European reserves mostly hold fuel
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Obama administration
officials told energy experts this week they worry a release of
crude from U.S. emergency reserves would do little to temper
global oil prices partly driven by tighter supplies of refined
fuel like gasoline.
At an informal consultation on Thursday, mid-level officials
from the National Security Council, the Department of Energy and
other bureaus made clear a top concern was tight oil product
markets caused by constraints in refining capacity, two outside
energy experts who attended the meeting said on Friday.
The meeting coincides with rising speculation President
Barack Obama may order a release of oil from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to control high gasoline prices and
prevent high crude prices from undermining sanctions on Iran.
Reuters reported last month that the White House was dusting
off plans from the spring for a potential release from the oil
reserves, which currently hold a little under 700 million
barrels of oil, all of it crude.
However the tone of Thursday's meeting suggested some of
Obama's advisors question whether the United States has
sufficient refining capacity to handle a release of crude from
emergency reserves.
"None of them were thinking there's any reason to be drawing
down the SPR," one expert said of the officials. "They are
certainly worried about the prospects for prices to go higher in
the near term because of a variety of factors."
Officials ticked off supply disruptions or threats to oil
output in Yemen, Sudan and Syria, as well as the added strain
over the huge Amuay refinery in Venezuela, which has been
partially shut since a deadly fire two weeks ago. And sanctions
on Iran are steeply cutting exports from the OPEC member.
In addition, officials were concerned that gasoline prices,
currently averaging more than $3.82 a gallon, or more than 17
cents higher than the same time last year, according to AAA,
were still rising after the Labor Day holiday.
As the Nov. 6 election nears, high gasoline prices are a
growing headache for President Barack Obama.
A White House official confirmed the meeting with the oil
market experts occurred on Thursday and that such talks happen
periodically. The official would not comment on what happened at
the talks, attended by mid-level officials who advise decision
makers on use of the SPR.
REFINING SQUEEZE
A top concern was not about global crude supply, but that
refining capacity was low, diminishing the ability for plants to
turn SPR crude quickly into gasoline, diesel and heating oil,
the energy expert said.
"We don't have refinery capacity to really have much impact
on gasoline prices," the source said.
Worries over capacity are an abrupt turn-around from just
six months ago, when an industry in the midst of a deep cyclical
downturn was shutting down plants or seeking buyers.
Even after several East Coast plants marked for closure were
spared, U.S. refining capacity has dropped to the lowest since
2005, government data showed. Gasoline inventories are at their
lowest since 2008, while supplies of distillates like diesel
fuel are about a fifth below the five-year average.
Most of the concern now is about the logistics of getting
fuel to the right markets, low supplies of refined products
after the hurricane, and the threat of more storms that could
slow refineries and oil output in the Gulf of Mexico, another of
the outside experts who attended the meeting said.
Last year, as civil war in Libya slashed oil exports, the
Obama administration coordinated with the International Energy
Agency to sell 60 million barrels of oil, a move that lowered
oil prices for only a few weeks.
But the participation of European members offered an
advantage: Unlike the U.S. reserve which is entirely crude oil,
more than half of Europe's reserves are refined products.
This year IEA members Germany and Italy have opposed a
coordinated reserve release, but Washington has secured support
from the UK and France.
One recently proposed idea to engage in a much larger, more
prolonged release from reserves, perhaps over 100 million
barrels, was not discussed at Thursday's meeting, three sources
who attended it said.