(Adds Macquarie comments) March 28 With oil prices having gained about 50 percent since touching multi-year lows in January, most analysts are predicting the end of the year-and-a-half long rout, but also betting that there is little upside in the near future. After falling as low as $26 a barrel, U.S. crude oil futures hit a 2016 high of nearly $42 a barrel last week. On Monday they were trading at around $39 a barrel, with some analysts betting the rebound had run its course. The following is a selection of near-term price predictions by leading forecasters, plus banks' annual average price forecasts for benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate. For a full list of recent forecast changes see Bank Name Date Comments Call Brent 2016 WTI 2016 Forecast Forecast Macquarie 28-Mar Although we are constructive over the Crude prices will pull back to somewhere in $45.00 $42.00 medium and long term, the current oil price the mid- to low $30 range recovery has occurred against a backdrop of weak fundamentals. Under-appreciated bearish fundamentals plus stagnating (bullish) externalities should reverse this rally. Bank of America 17-Mar OPEC's output freeze, a strong driving WTI hits $47 by June $46 $45 Merrill Lynch season, easy money, and falling U.S. shale output should push WTI prices to $47 by June. Spot oil prices, however, could trade above forward prices next year as inventories start to draw, pointing to an average price of $59 per barrel in 2017 Societe 16-Mar Recent developments on both the demand and Prices above $45 seen self-limiting $38.12 $36.20 Generale supply side of the equation lead us to believe that the bottom in prices should be behind us and that the first stages of rebalancing should begin to take shape as the year progresses. Given that fundamentals are still weak, we feel that (oil) prices have risen a little too much recently and that a moderate retracement is likely to take place. Morgan Stanley 14-Mar Hedging plus storage may cap WTI upside in WTI capped in the low-to-mid $40s $33.00 $31.50 the low-to-mid 40s. Bloated inventories will keep the curve from flipping into backwardation, particularly for WTI. Goldman Sachs 11-Mar Oil prices rallied, in large part due to Prices expected in $25-$45 range $39.00 $38.00 China relief and a weaker US dollar after the dovish Fed meeting. The rally might be self-defeating by delaying supply cuts; prices are at the upper end of our expected $25-45/barrel range. We expect oil prices to remain volatile in the second quarter and sharp declines could weigh on the relief rally. Credit Suisse 3-Mar Oil prices could hit $50 per barrel in May. May hit $50 in May $36.25 $37.75 (Compiled by Koustav Samanta, Swati Verma, Apeksha Nair, Arpan Varghese, Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)