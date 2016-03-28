(Adds Macquarie comments)
March 28 With oil prices having gained about 50 percent since touching multi-year lows in January, most analysts are
predicting the end of the year-and-a-half long rout, but also betting that there is little upside in the near future.
After falling as low as $26 a barrel, U.S. crude oil futures hit a 2016 high of nearly $42 a barrel last week. On Monday they were
trading at around $39 a barrel, with some analysts betting the rebound had run its course.
The following is a selection of near-term price predictions by leading forecasters, plus banks' annual average price forecasts for
benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate. For a full list of recent forecast changes see
Bank Name Date Comments Call Brent 2016 WTI 2016
Forecast Forecast
Macquarie 28-Mar Although we are constructive over the Crude prices will pull back to somewhere in $45.00 $42.00
medium and long term, the current oil price the mid- to low $30 range
recovery has occurred against a backdrop of
weak fundamentals.
Under-appreciated bearish fundamentals plus
stagnating (bullish) externalities should
reverse this rally.
Bank of America 17-Mar OPEC's output freeze, a strong driving WTI hits $47 by June $46 $45
Merrill Lynch season, easy money, and falling U.S. shale
output should push WTI prices to $47 by
June. Spot oil prices, however, could trade
above forward prices next year as
inventories start to draw, pointing to an
average price of $59 per barrel in 2017
Societe 16-Mar Recent developments on both the demand and Prices above $45 seen self-limiting $38.12 $36.20
Generale supply side of the equation lead us to
believe that the bottom in prices should be
behind us and that the first stages of
rebalancing should begin to take shape as
the year progresses.
Given that fundamentals are still weak, we
feel that (oil) prices have risen a little
too much recently and that a moderate
retracement is likely to take place.
Morgan Stanley 14-Mar Hedging plus storage may cap WTI upside in WTI capped in the low-to-mid $40s $33.00 $31.50
the low-to-mid 40s. Bloated inventories
will keep the curve from flipping into
backwardation, particularly for WTI.
Goldman Sachs 11-Mar Oil prices rallied, in large part due to Prices expected in $25-$45 range $39.00 $38.00
China relief and a weaker US dollar after
the dovish Fed meeting. The rally might be
self-defeating by delaying supply cuts;
prices are at the upper end of our expected
$25-45/barrel range. We expect oil prices
to remain volatile in the second quarter
and sharp declines could weigh on the
relief rally.
Credit Suisse 3-Mar Oil prices could hit $50 per barrel in May. May hit $50 in May $36.25 $37.75
(Compiled by Koustav Samanta, Swati Verma, Apeksha Nair, Arpan Varghese, Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)