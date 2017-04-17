A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, U.S. April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

NEW YORK U.S. shale production in May is expected to rise 123,000 barrels per day to 5.19 million bpd, government data showed on Monday.

In the Permian, oil production is forecast to rise by 76,000 bpd to 2.36 million bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's drilling productivity report.

In the Eagle Ford region, output is set to rise by 39,000 bpd to 1.22 million bpd. Production in the Bakken is forecast to drop 1,400 bpd to 1.02 million bp

