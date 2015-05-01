By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 Canada's transport minister
will be in Washington on Friday for a joint announcement with
her U.S. counterpart aimed at harmonizing safety regulations on
shipping crude oil by rail, a politically sensitive issue on
both sides of the border.
Lisa Raitt and U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
are expected to demand that railroad companies equip cars with
electronically controlled pneumatic brakes, a proposal the
industry has aggressively resisted.
They are also expected to address the timetable for each
country to remove older rail cars from service, as well as set a
requirement for thicker hulls on new cars. (For a FACTBOX of
what is expected in that plan, click on )
The safety of crude oil shipments by rail has become a
battleground between regulators and industries with conflicting
agendas. A series of fiery derailments - most notably the 2013
explosion of a runaway train that killed 47 people in
Lac-Megantic, Quebec - has focused attention on the dangers
accompanying the sharp growth in the number of trains carrying
oil.
Since the Quebec accident, regulators in Canada and the
United States have wrestled with how to improve safety without
crippling an industry that has helped spur domestic oil
production.
The rail and energy sectors have both resisted measures that
they have said are too costly to implement for the small safety
improvement they deliver.
Electronically controlled pneumatic brakes trigger all axles
simultaneously rather than one at a time in current design and
many safety advocates have said it is an important advance.
Large rail operators have lobbied against including an ECP
brake mandate in the oil train rules, telling U.S. regulators in
March that they "would not have significant safety benefits" and
"would be extremely costly."
The oil industry is concerned that a demand for a 9/16th
inch steel tanker frame will make the existing tanker car
obsolete since upgrades would be too costly.
On Thursday, the leading voice for the refining industry
said a five-year phase out of existing tank cars - a timetable
endorsed by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board - was
unrealistic.
Of particular concern to regulators is crude oil originating
from North Dakota's Bakken energy patch, where about 70 percent
of the roughly 1.2 million barrels of oil produced daily moves
by rail.
The Lac-Megantic shipment originated in North Dakota and
officials have warned that crude from the region is uncommonly
explosive, though no federal controls on volatility are expected
in Friday's plan.
Tank car manufacturers Greenbrier Companies Inc,
Trinity Rail Leasing and American Railcar Industries
Inc are among the companies that could be impacted.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrew Hay)