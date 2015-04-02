(Adds background and details)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Transportation
Department is completing work on a package of measures to
control oil train dangers before the Obama administration
finalizes a national safety plan expected by May, an official
with knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
The measures, which could include emergency orders, safety
advisories, or other controls, should be in force within days,
said the source who was not authorized to discuss the plans.
"The Transportation Department will not wait to take action
on measures that could improve safety immediately," the source
told Reuters.
About 70 percent of the roughly 1.2 million barrels of oil
produced in North Dakota every day moves by rail to distant
refineries and passes through hundreds of cities and towns along
the way.
Canadian and U.S. officials have wrestled with making oil
train deliveries safer ever the 2103 Lac Megantic disaster in
Quebec in which 47 people were killed.
Recent oil train derailments in Illinois and West Virginia
have refocused attention on the issue.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)