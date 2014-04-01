WASHINGTON, April 1 The oil industry has failed
to share important data on oil-by-rail shipments that may help
regulators prevent future mishaps, a leading U.S. Department of
Transportation regulator said on Tuesday.
Cynthia Quarterman, chief of the DOT's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, specifically cited
the American Petroleum Institute, the industry's top lobbying
group, for not keeping its promise to share data about
oil-by-rail shipments.
"More than two months ago, we received assurances from
industry that the safe transport of crude oil across the country
was a top priority and, to that end, API would begin sharing
important testing data," she said in a statement.
"To date, that data has not been shared."
In a January letter, the API promised to "share expertise
and testing information" about oil-by-rail shipments by the end
of February.
Regulators are particularly concerned about fuel produced in
North Dakota's Bakken oil patch which was the source of several
oil-by-rail shipments that have exploded with uncommon force.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Jim Loney)