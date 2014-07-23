WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Department of
Transportation on Wednesday announced a comprehensive set of
proposed rules for the safe rail transport of crude oil and
certain other flammable materials, including ethanol.
The proposals, which are subject to a 60-day public comment
period, include new speed limits and braking controls, enhanced
tank car standards, a classification and testing program for
gases and liquids.
Regulators also released a report showing that oil from the
North Dakota Bakken region "tends to be more volatile and
flammable" than other crude oil.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)