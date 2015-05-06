(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON May 6 U.S. refineries are running at near-record levels to turn the glut of crude into gasoline and other refined fuels ahead of the summer driving season.

U.S. refineries processed an average of 16.347 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of almost 250,000 bpd compared with the previous week.

Crude processing was almost 1.2 million bpd higher than the ten-year average for this point in the year and is just 280,000 bpd beneath its all-time record (link.reuters.com/cux64w).

Refineries would not normally process so much crude this early in the year before the summer driving season gets underway after Memorial Day at the end of May.

But cheap crude oil from North Dakota and other U.S. locations, coupled with strong prices and demand for refined fuels, has incentivised them to maximise production.

Crude oil stockpiles are more than 121 million barrels above the average level for this time of year, but they fell by almost 3.9 million barrels last week, the first drawdown after 16 consecutive weeks of inventory rises.

Stockpiles of refined products are more modest though both gasoline and especially propane stocks are high for the time of year.

Gasoline stocks are almost 16 million barrels higher than usual (around 7 percent) while distillate stocks are 13 million barrels (11 percent) above the norm.

But it is the propane market which appears most severely oversupplied, with stocks 31 million barrels higher than normal, almost double the usual level for this time of year. (Editing by Susan Thomas)