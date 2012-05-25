* CFTC's Chilton calls for quick action on position limits
* Says limits needed, particularly for summer driving season
* Rule slated to go live later this year
* Pushes to move quickly on Volcker rule, cites JPMorgan
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 25 A U.S. commodities regulator
said he is "acutely dismayed" that his agency is not moving
quickly to curb speculation in the oil markets, especially as
summer driving season begins.
Bart Chilton, a Democratic commissioner at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, said in a letter to Congress that
the agency's "position limits" rule is a critically important
tool to address speculation that may drive up fuel prices.
In October, the CFTC finalized the rule despite fierce
opposition from industry groups who have challenged it in court.
It is set to go into effect later this year.
The rule aims to curb speculation in commodities markets by
limiting the number of contracts any trader can hold in gold,
oil and other commodities.
"Particularly as we go into the summer driving season - a
time when we usually see spikes in, for example, crude oil and
gasoline prices -- I think it is extremely important that the
CFTC has all the necessary arrows in our quiver to ensure that
consumers pay fair prices," Chilton wrote in a letter to
Democratic Senator Deborah Stabenow, chairman of the Agriculture
Committee.
Chilton's letter is a response to Stabenow's May 18 plea to
regulators to hurry up and implement reforms included in the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
One such reform was the position limits rule, which industry
groups have challenged in court, saying they would irreparably
harm the marketplace.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA) filed their legal challenge in December.
SIFMA and ISDA argue that the regulations would force their
members to drastically alter their businesses, cost them tens of
millions of dollars, and send customers fleeing.
VOLCKER RULE
Chilton also said JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2
billion-and-growing trading loss is a timely reminder for
regulators to implement a tough Volcker rule against proprietary
trading.
He said the losses at the biggest U.S. bank weakens the
argument of reform critics. "It undercuts the anti-regulatory
naysayers who have been trying to de-fund and de-fang financial
market reform rules," Chilton wrote.
The Volcker rule was included in the Dodd-Frank law and
seeks to ban banks that receive government backstops like
deposit insurance from trading for their own gain.
The rule, which was proposed by regulators in October and
has yet to be finalized, is part of a broader bid to reduce risk
and boost oversight of the financial system, which was severely
shaken during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
It includes key exemptions to allow banks to hedge risk and
make markets for customers seeking to trade securities.
Questions have swirled over whether the current draft of the
rule would have banned JPMorgan's trades which were part of a
faulty hedging strategy had generated a loss that could reach $5
billion.
The CFTC is hosting a roundtable on Thursday to discuss the
exemptions.