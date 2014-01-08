By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Officials should know within
weeks whether energy companies in North Dakota's oil patch are
properly testing and labeling the kinds of crude-by-rail
shipments involved in recent fiery accidents, a U.S. regulator
told Reuters.
Technicians have sampled crude oil at wellheads, and at
truck and train loading stations in North Dakota's Bakken region
to try and understand why that fuel seems more prone to explode
than other types of crude.
Producers and shippers could face tough fines or even
criminal penalties if they are found to be wrongly handling
dangerous material, said Cynthia Quarterman, who oversees
dangerous train shipments as administrator of the Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), part of the
U.S. Department of Transportation.
"At this point, everything is on the table," said
Quarterman. "It is the shipper's obligation to put their product
in the right tank car."
A string of explosive train accidents involving Bakken
crude, including a derailment in Quebec in July that killed
dozens of people, have intensified pressure on regulators to
ensure crude-by-rail shipments are safe.
The latest incident came on Tuesday evening, when a train
hauling crude oil and fuel gas derailed and caught fire in New
Brunswick, Canada.
A week earlier, a train laded with Bakken crude had a fiery
collision with a grain-hauling train in North Dakota.
"The industry needs to step forward," said Quarterman,
interviewed in her office at PHMSA headquarters in Washington,
D.C., before the latest Canadian mishap.
GAS-PACKED CRUDE
Officials have in recent weeks begun to more closely
scrutinize fuel produced in the Bakken, Quarterman said, and
technicians are studying whether dangerous gas is loaded along
with crude oil.
In the far-flung Bakken oil fields, many producers load
liquid fuels onto tankers but have no way to capture and store
the gasses that erupt from the wellhead.
But by loading tankers under pressure, industry officials
say, they can pack more of those volatile gasses, sometimes
referred to as "light ends," onto trains bound for refineries.
"From the producer's point of view, it's often a choice of
either putting those light ends on the tank car or flaring them
- basically, throw them away," said Harry Giles, former director
of Crude Oil Quality Association, which sets standards for the
industry.
Early this month PHMSA ordered shippers to "sufficiently
degasify hazardous materials prior to and during transportation"
among other safety steps conceived days after the North Dakota
derailment.
Quarterman said the lab results due in weeks will guide
officials as they consider penalties against shippers who have
wrongly labeled dangerous cargo and also shape thinking on
industry-wide reforms.
"We are concerned that perhaps shippers have not been
fulfilling their requirements in terms of testing and
classifying and knowing what is coming out of the field," said
Quarterman. "Whatever is in the crude will determine what our
next steps are."
Trains carried nearly 700,000 barrels a day of North Dakota
oil to market in October, a 67 percent jump from a year earlier,
according to the state pipeline authority.
For many producers, moving crude oil on railcars has been
the preferred means of bringing the product to distant
refineries.
(Editing by Ros Krasny and Andrew Hay)