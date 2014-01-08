(New throughout, updates with lawmaker comment, adds
background)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Officials should know within
weeks whether oil companies in North Dakota are properly testing
and labeling the kinds of crude-by-rail shipments involved in a
recent string of explosive accidents, a U.S. regulator told
Reuters.
In recent weeks, regulators have sampled crude oil at
wellheads and train loading stations to try and understand why
that fuel seems more prone to explode than other types of crude.
Producers and shippers could face fines or even criminal
penalties if they are found to be wrongly labeling oil in rail
cars, said Cynthia Quarterman, who oversees dangerous train
shipments as administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), part of the U.S.
Department of Transportation.
"At this point, everything is on the table," said
Quarterman. "It is the shipper's obligation to put their product
in the right tank car."
A string of explosive train accidents involving Bakken
crude, including a derailment in Quebec in July that killed
dozens of people, have intensified pressure on regulators to
ensure crude-by-rail shipments are safe.
The latest incident came on Tuesday evening, when a train
hauling crude oil and fuel gas derailed and caught fire in New
Brunswick, Canada.
A week earlier, a train laded with Bakken crude had a fiery
collision with a grain-hauling train in North Dakota.
"We are concerned that perhaps shippers have not been
fulfilling their requirements in terms of testing and
classifying and knowing what is coming out of the field," said
Quarterman. "Whatever is in the crude will determine what our
next steps are."
GAS-PACKED CRUDE
Officials have in recent weeks begun to more closely
scrutinize fuel produced in the Bakken, Quarterman said, and
technicians are studying whether dangerous gas is loaded along
with crude oil.
In the far-flung Bakken oil fields, many producers load
liquid fuels onto tankers but have no way to capture and store
the gasses that erupt from the wellhead.
But by loading tankers under pressure, industry officials
say, they can pack more of those volatile gasses, sometimes
referred to as "light ends," onto trains bound for refineries.
"From the producer's point of view, it's often a choice of
either putting those light ends on the tank car or flaring them
- basically, throw them away," said Harry Giles, former director
of Crude Oil Quality Association, which sets standards for the
industry.
Early this month PHMSA ordered shippers to "sufficiently
degasify hazardous materials prior to and during transportation"
among other safety steps conceived days after the North Dakota
derailment.
Quarterman said the lab results due in weeks will guide
officials as they consider penalties against shippers who have
wrongly labeled dangerous cargo and also shape thinking on
industry-wide reforms.
Shipments of crude oil by rail have grown dramatically in
the United States.
Trains carried nearly 700,000 barrels a day of North Dakota
oil to market in October, a 67 percent jump from a year earlier,
according to the state pipeline authority.
For many producers, moving crude oil on railcars has been
the preferred means of bringing the product to distant
refineries.
TANK CAR SAFETY
Tougher tank cars could reduce the danger of explosion when
crude shipments jump the track and lawmakers says Phmsa should
insist on higher standards now.
"We need to transition to a newer, safer tank car fleet,"
said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven who is due to meet
Quarterman and Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx on Thursday
to discuss his concerns.
Regulators might also need to slow crude-by-rail shipments
which often move in 100-car unit trains and prohibit passing on
congested tracks in populated areas, Hoeven said.
Quarterman said new tank car standards will come in time but
that the industry has already adopted tougher standards in
anticipation of federal rules.
"Even with new tank cars, I don't think anyone would say
that could have prevented the kinds of incidents we have seen,"
she said.
(Ed McAllister in New York contributed; Editing by Ros Krasny,
Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)