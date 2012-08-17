WASHINGTON Aug 17 The White House confirmed on
Friday that a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve
was an option under consideration and said it was monitoring
changes in global oil market prices.
"As we've said for some time, a release of the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve is an option that is on the table," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.
"The administration does carefully monitor the global oil
market and the global price of oil," he said, adding the United
States would "continue to coordinate" with other major economies
on its findings as leaders agreed to do at the G8 summit in May.
Reuters reported on Thursday that U.S. officials were
"dusting off old plans" for a potential release of oil reserves
to dampen prices and prevent high energy costs from undermining
sanctions against Iran.