By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 29 Exxon Mobil Corp and
Chevron Corp posted sharp drops in quarterly results on
Friday as an oversupplied fuel market shrank profits from their
refining units, which until now had provided healthy margins
that helped insulate them from a 60 percent slide in oil prices
since mid-2014.
In this downturn, large integrated energy companies have
touted the virtues of a business model that both produces oil
and refines it. Refiners typically see profitability increase
when the price of their main feedstock - oil - falls.
But growing fuel inventories and weak demand are now
hammering the refining industry, turning a typical advantage for
integrated oil companies on its head.
First-quarter pain in the downstream units, which came after
major U.S. refiners slashed the amount of cheap crude they were
processing in February, is a sign the road ahead for oil majors
may turn even more rocky. Their upstream exploration and
production units have been reeling for months from the crude
price crash.
"Global refining margins weakened upon lower distal demand
and continued surplus inventory," Jeff Woodbury, Exxon's vice
president of investor relations, told analysts on a conference
call.
Lower profits from Exxon sand Chevron's refining divisions
contributed to weaker overall results for both companies.
Exxon reported net income of $1.81 billion, or 43 cents per
share, down from $4.94 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year
earlier.
Chevron reported a net loss of $725 million, or 39 cents per
share, compared with a year-earlier net profit of $2.57 billion,
or $1.37 per share.
For the past six years, U.S. refiners from Texas to
Philadelphia have bought every barrel of crude they can lay
their hands on to cash in on a golden era of healthy margins.
But at least five U.S. refiners have voluntarily reduced
output of fuels in the most widespread cuts since the global
financial crisis.
Independent refiners including Valero Energy Corp,
PBF Energy Inc, Philadelphia Energy Solutions
and Monroe Energy, a unit of Delta Air Lines Inc, have
curbed output, capitulating to record stockpiles and sluggish
demand.
Exxon has also cut the amount of crude it processes at one
Texas refinery.
While so-called run cuts are common for maintenance, they
are rare for purely economic reasons.
If the closures gather pace and refineries curb their
purchases of crude further, this will heap further pressure on
prices for crude received by exploration and production
companies.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa
Von Ahn)