(Adds background on an Energy Department study of crude oil in
paragraphs 18, 19)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, March 31 New regulations to cap
vapor pressure of North Dakota crude fail to account for how it
behaves in transit, according to industry experts, raising
doubts about whether the state's much-anticipated rules will
make oil train shipments safer.
High vapor pressure has been identified as a possible factor
in the fireball explosions witnessed after oil train derailments
in Illinois and West Virginia in recent weeks.
For over a year, federal officials have warned that crude
from North Dakota's Bakken shale oilfields contains a cocktail
of explosive gas - known in the industry as 'light ends.'
The new rules, which take effect on April 1, aim to contain
dangers by spot-checking the vapor pressure of crude before
loading and capping it at 13.7 pounds per square inch (psi) -
about normal atmospheric conditions.
The plan relies on a widely-used test for measuring pressure
at the wellhead, but safety experts say gas levels can climb
inside the nearly-full tankers, so the checks are a poor
indicator of explosion risks for rail shipments.
It is "well-understood, basic physics" that crude oil will
exert more pressure in a full container than in the test
conditions North Dakota will use, said Dennis Sutton, executive
director of the Crude Oil Quality Association, which studies how
to safely handle fossil fuels.
Ametek Inc, a leading manufacturer of testing
equipment, has detected vapor pressure climbing from about 9 psi
to over 30 psi - more than twice the new limit - while an oil
tank is filled to near-capacity. (Graphic: reut.rs/1EHChG4)
About 70 percent of the roughly 1.2 million barrels of oil
produced in North Dakota every day moves by rail to distant
refineries and passes through hundreds of cities and towns along
the way.
The state controls matter to those communities because there
is no federal standard to curb explosive gases in oil trains.
North Dakota officials point out that the pressure limit is
more stringent than the industry-accepted definition of "stable"
crude oil. They also say that they lack jurisdiction over tank
cars leaving the state and that the pressure tests are just one
of the measures to make oil trains safer.
"We're trying to achieve a set of operating practices that
generates a safe, reliable crude oil," Lynn Helms, director of
the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, has said.
Helms has also said that test readings for near-full containers
were less reliable.
However, given different testing and transport conditions,
industry officials say the pressure threshold may need to be
lowered to reduce the risks.
Limiting vapor pressure to 13.7 psi in transit would require
an operator to bring it to "something well below that" at the
loading point, Sutton said.
The uncertainty about regulatory reach and safety has
spurred calls for the White House to develop national standards
to control explosive gas pressure.
"Let me be really clear," Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell
of Washington state told reporters last week. "They should set a
standard on volatility."
The National Transportation Safety Board, an independent
safety agency, has already encouraged a federal standard for
"setting vapor pressure thresholds" for oil trains citing
Canadian findings linking such pressure and the size of
explosions in train accidents.
Meanwhile, a leading voice for the oil industry is lobbying
Congress to resist federal vapor pressure benchmarks.
Last week, the American Petroleum Institute urged lawmakers
to oppose "a national volatility standard" and pointed to an
Energy Department study that the severity of an oil train mishap
may have more to do with the circumstances of the crash than the
volatility of the cargo.
That same report said much more study was needed to
understand volatility of crude oil from the Bakken. (For a link
to the study: tinyurl.com/nvjqmxt)
The oil industry has said that wringing 'light ends' out of
Bakken crude may keep a share of valuable fuel from reaching
refineries.
Reuters reported early this month that Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx took his concerns about Bakken oil
volatility to the White House last summer and sought advice on
what to do about the danger of explosive gases.
The administration decided that rather than assert federal
authority it would allow the North Dakota rules to take root,
according to sources familiar with the meeting.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Additional reporting by Ernest
Scheyder in North Dakota; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Bernard
Orr)