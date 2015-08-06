By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Aug 6 The population of a U.S.
oil boomtown that became a symbol of the fracking revolution is
dropping fast because of the collapse in crude oil prices
, according to an unusual metric: the amount of sewage
produced.
Williston, North Dakota, has seen its population drop about
6 percent since last summer, according to wastewater data relied
upon heavily by city planning officials.
They turned to measuring effluent because it was a much
faster and more accurate way to track population than
alternatives such as construction permits, school enrollment,
tax receipts or airport boardings.
U.S. Census Bureau figures are usually too old as a
full-fledged population count only happens once a decade, with
sporadic updates in between. That's not going to catch any swift
changes in the population of cities like Williston.
"Here in Williston, the growth rate is not predictable," said
David Tuan, director of the city's public works department.
"Measuring wastewater flow tends to be the most-efficient way to
track population."
The recent high-water mark for Williston's population was
33,866 in August of last year, just before the oil price
collapse. Crude oil has fallen more than 50 percent in the past
year and hurt many companies' finances, leading to massive cost
cutting, including the cancellation of projects and lay offs.
By June of this year, the town had shrunk to 31,800 people,
according to the sewage data.
"I attribute that to the slowdown in oil prices," said Tuan.
Among the companies who have made big job cuts here are
Halliburton Co and Schlumberger NV, alongside
many smaller peers.
Williston's restaurants and retailers still bustle with
activity most days, but many newly built apartment complexes are
less than 80 percent full, according to real estate experts as
supply overtakes demand.
City officials began studying sewage data after struggling
to know how many people were pouring into their city during the
boom. The latest Census estimate, from July 2014, shows just
24,562 residents in Williston.
Local officials now estimate the population by dividing
daily effluent flow by 75, the number of gallons of wastewater
each resident is estimated to produce each day. Weather and
construction can affect the flows.
When figuring out how large to make a sewage treatment
plant, engineers have long multiplied the number of residents by
the 75 gallon rule of thumb. Williston simply inverts this
formula, a method academics have touted for its accuracy in
measuring population.
In contrast, authorities in some cities - such as New York -
track housing supply and usage to estimate population.
Other data points show a contracting economy: Williston's
taxable sales fell 8.5 percent in the first quarter to $601.9
million, according to state data.
The contractions could portend an ominous turn for
Williston, ranked as the fastest-growing small city in America
for the past three years.
Many locals painfully recall two previous oil booms and
busts in the 1950s and 1980s, when the local newspaper was
filled with home foreclosure notices and the city government was
left deep in debt.
Nor is the pain relegated to Williston. Midland, a key oil
hub city in west Texas, saw a planned 58-story skyscraper
canceled last year as the oil price slid.
Williston is betting the growth will return, though some
analysts are predicting oil prices will stay around $50 per
barrel for some time.
That may mean the city's population won't double to 60,000
by 2020, as demographers have forecast. A new sewage plant -
which is currently under construction and due to open in two
years - was designed to handle that population spurt.
