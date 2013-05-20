* Data show Utica, touted as $500bln bounty, all gas and no
oil
* NuStar shelved pipeline project in Colorado, lack of
shippers
* Crude by rail more flexible, faster startup, shorter
commitment
By Kristen Hays and Jonathan Leff
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, May 20 For the past three
years, the boom in the U.S. shale oil industry has outstripped
all expectations. Production surged far faster than any
forecasts; drillers raced to secure space in new pipelines to
get their crude to market.
Now, at the periphery, that may be changing - at least for a
while.
News from two of the country's less developed shale plays in
Colorado and Ohio last week offer a reality check for the wave
of euphoria that has washed across the industry. The stumbles
mark a break from the past few years, when nearly every new
project was an overnight success and output grew and grew.
On Thursday, Ohio, home to the Utica shale, finally released
annual data on 2012 production that showed the state pumped less
than 700,000 barrels of oil from its shale wells -- barely
enough to fill a small oil tanker. North Dakota's Bakken shale
pumps more than that every day. Even state officials said it the
result was "lower than initially estimated."
The day before, NuStar Energy LP had said it would
shelve a plan to reverse a pair of underused refined products
pipelines to ship crude from Colorado's Niobrara shale oil play
to Texas. It failed, twice, to garner enough commitments from
potential customers to justify investing in the conversion.
Neither development was a surprise to industry experts, and
both were likely affected by extenuating circumstances.
A growing preference for rail shipments likely dimmed
interest in long-term commitments to use NuStar's pipeline.
Ohio's shale may yet offer up large volumes of liquid gas and
condensate, if drillers can find new ways to coax it out.
Yet taken together they offered a sign that the flush of
enthusiasm and rush of investment that piled into shale fields
from one coast to the other has hit a curve.
While the basic technologies of hydraulic fracturing and
horizontal drilling was enough to coax an unexpected gusher of
oil from shale rock in many regions, these more challenging
seams may require incremental innovation to unlock.
"This is all about technology," said Sandy Fielden, an
analyst at RBN Energy in Austin, Texas.
"The bottom line is that this stuff is down there, it's just
figuring out the sweet spot of where to get it and the right
conditions to get it out."
For now, few are questioning the notion that the booming
Bakken and Eagle Ford and Permian Basin in Texas will keep
growing, driving domestic oil production beyond its highest in
two decades and shrinking America's reliance on imports.
But the breakneck pace of the past three years was unlikely
to last forever.
"The companies have established their acreage positions,
they have established sweet spots, but there are still a number
of really enormous challenges in understanding how to most
efficient and effective ways to maximize production in the long
run," Pete Stark, senior research director at IHS.
"We're in the start of the second inning in a nine-inning
ball game as far as know-how."
LIVING UP TO HOPES
Niobrara and Utica are not the first shale plays to
disappoint investors. Michigan's Collingswood enjoyed a
mini-boom for a few months in 2010; California's huge Monterey
shale has thwarted drillers for years.
Yet the scale of the let-down is remarkable.
Just two years ago, Chesapeake Energy's former CEO
Aubrey McClendon put the Utica on the map, proclaiming it could
hold a $500-billion bounty and that it would be the "biggest
thing to hit Ohio since the plow". Oil companies including Total
spent billions of dollars buying drilling rights.
State geologists estimated that it could hold between 1.3
billion and 5.5 billion barrels of oil reserves, a vast sum.
"The Utica has failed so far to live up to its hype," said
Ed Morse, managing director of commodity research at Citigroup
.
According to Reuters calculations, the average oil
production per well per days the well was active, was 80 barrels
per day - about one-tenth what it is in North Dakota.
Jonathan Garrett at Wood Mackenzie in Houston says the Utica
may yet prove to be a successful natural gas development, with
close proximity to the East Coast demand center. But with
natural gas trading at a low $4 per million British thermal
units for the foreseeable future, that is not the outcome
drillers had hoped for a few years ago.
RAILS TRUMP PUMPS
In Colorado, where oil production has risen by less than
100,000 bpd since serious development began on the Niobrara
several years ago, NuStar's biggest problem was likely
competition -- from other pipelines and railways.
SemGroup Corp is building a 527-mile (848-km) crude
pipeline to move oil from Colorado to the U.S. crude futures hub
in Cushing, Oklahoma, by the first half of 2014, and already has
twice expanded its capacity. Plains All American Pipeline LP
is expanding and building new rail capacity in Colorado
to haul oil out by train later this year.
Those projects combined will be able to move 230,000 bpd, on
top of 30,000 to 40,000 bpd of Niobrara crude that already goes
to Suncor Energy's 93,000 bpd refinery in Commerce City,
Colorado.
"We're at a point now where we're going to see some of these
lower-quality projects weeded out," said Bradley Olsen, director
of midstream research at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co in Houston.
That surpasses current output in the play's so-called sweet
spots - the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) and Powder River Basin (PRB) -
which reached 170,000 bpd as of January this year, according to
energy consultancy Bentek. The consultancy projects output to
rise to 235,000 bpd by the end of 2013.
The option to ship crude by rail is attractive to oil
producers who are uncertain how long their wells may keep
pumping out crude. Rail terminals are less expensive to build,
can start up faster and do not require long-term contracts
sought to justify the cost of building or converting pipelines.
Refiners also like being able to pick up the cheapest oil at
the moment from one of dozens of rail terminals rather than be
tied to a certain type of crude for five or 10 years.
"It could come from Niobrara. It could come from Bakken. It
could come from West Texas. And that's one of the nice things
about rail systems -- there's flexibility to move those cars
around to market to provide the greatest opportunities," Alon
Energy USA Chief Executive Paul Eisman said this month.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)