By Terry Wade and Anna Driver
YORKTOWN, Texas Jan 20 Across oil fields from
Texas to North Dakota fears are growing that crude's plunge
below $30 a barrel is more than just another market milestone
and marks a countdown to an endgame for many shale producers
that so far have braved the 18-month downturn.
Oil prices tumbled by more than a fifth this month to
12-year lows 70 percent below mid-2014 levels and traders brace
for more declines as world production keeps outpacing
demand.
Yet many of around 50 listed U.S. independent oil producers
and scores of smaller ones need $40-$60 a barrel to break even,
according to several analyst. A longer spell of $30 oil will
confront them with stark choices: bankruptcy, debt writedowns in
return for deep concessions to creditors or fire sales of assets
at a time when potential buyers are skittish.
"There's no place to make cuts anymore. There's not much
else you can do now. Companies are losing money on a monthly
basis. It's bad everywhere," said Raymond Lasseigne, president
of privately-held TMR Exploration in Bossier City, Louisiana. "I
went through the bust in the 1980s and it's beginning to feel
like that again."
The deepest downturn of the pre-shale era lasted five years
and it took two decades for prices to fully recover.
In the heart of the Eagle Ford formation in south Texas,
where the fracking boom unlocked vast supplies, contributing to
the global abundance that is now sinking prices, some say the
latest plunge may be just too much.
"We're going to reach a breaking point here," said Jill
Potts, an owner of Summit Oilfield Supply in Cuero, Texas. Her
business sells valves, fittings, hoses and other equipment to
shale companies and so is exposed to the industry's ups and
downs. "If anybody says they are making money in the oilfield
they are lying," Potts said.
The once crowded trailer parks housing workers are nearly
deserted, stacks of drill pipes rust and idled rigs spread over
acres lay down on their sides.
NO LEVERS
Since the downturn started, agile independents have slashed
spending 50-70 percent, steered drilling rigs to sweet spots and
fracked wells more intensely to lift output.
Barclays estimates cuts will reach $73 billion by the end of
2016 and most producers by now have run out of levers to pull
while hopes for a near-term recovery are all but vanishing.
"Folks who never thought about bankruptcy or a Plan B, are
starting to," said Charles Beckham, a restructuring law partner
at Haynes & Boone in Houston, noting a recent uptick in
business.
For many the crunch time may come in April during the
semi-annual reviews of banks' lending to the energy sector. Last
October, many lenders mostly maintained their credit lines
because oil futures at the time signaled prices would recover
this year.
In the last few weeks, however, U.S. benchmark futures
have tumbled to average around $33 a barrel for this
year, nearly a third below the $47 a barrel 2016 forecast banks
had several months ago, suggesting a credit pullback.
Major U.S. banks are already boosting provisions for
troubled energy loans.
"There will be more moves to tell borrowers to bring assets
to the marketplace," one energy lender at a regional bank said.
Falling prices force producers to write down the value of
their main assets - oil and gas reserves - that serve as a basis
for lending and company valuations.
For example, Devon Energy Corp has over the past
year taken $15.5 billion in non-cash charges.
Investment bankers say the equity and bond markets have
already shut for all but few issuers, such as Pioneer Natural
Resources, which sold $1.4 billion worth of shares this
month.
Hedges, which shielded producers from the worst of the slump
last year, are expiring and a depressed outlook means companies
have a harder time locking in higher prices for future
production. Estimates from Reuters and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch show U.S. producers hedged a third or less of projected
2016 output.
WORSENING SQUEEZE
Investors are also balking at companies' efforts to swap
short-dated debt for longer maturities. Citi estimates
exploration and production firms have $109 billion in
outstanding high-yield debt maturing through 2025.
Only $500 million of bonds mature this year before payments
start piling up to peak at $10 billion in 2019.
The bad news is that borrowers struggle just making interest
payments. Energy Information Administration data shows that U.S.
companies with onshore oil operations used 80 percent of
operating cash flow for debt service in the second quarter.
With prices nearly $25 lower now, the squeeze has only
gotten worse. High-yield energy bond spreads hit record highs
last week and analysts at Bernstein Research warn a third of
listed U.S. oil exploration and production companies were now at
risk of bankruptcy.
Wells Fargo argues that oil below $40 is "not sustainable
for virtually any producer," predicting a wave of deals with
creditors and bankruptcies in the next 12 to 18 months.
"(The) further prices fall from breakevens, the better the
argument for just going ahead and restructuring," said James
Spicer of the bank's high yield research group.
In the Eagle Ford's DeWitt county, some pumpjacks, the
so-called nodding donkeys, sit idle, a possible sign that for
some producers prices no longer even cover operating costs.
"A lot of them are just burning cash at these prices," said
Christian Ledoux, senior portfolio manager at South Texas Money
Management. "Either they shut-in the wells and they don't
produce at all or they close down the business entirely."
With no bottom for crude in sight, most potential company or
asset sales are on hold, dealmakers in Houston say. But even if
there were buyers, debt-laden producers might be better off
filing for bankruptcy and starting with a clean slate, they say,
instead of selling off reserves to settle with creditors and
ending up with nothing to drill.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Anna Driver; Additional reporting
by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Mike Stone and Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)