By Anna Louie Sussman
| NEW YORK, March 25
More than a dozen tankers
carrying some 9 million barrels of crude should soon begin
moving into the Port of Houston after officials began to
gradually reopen a key waterway that was shut for four days.
The volume of oil trade disrupted by the closure is
equivalent to more than a day's worth of total U.S. imports,
highlighting the strategic importance of the Houston Ship
Channel, even in an era of growing domestic production.
The Channel shut on Saturday after a collision caused an oil
spill, creating a backlog of over 100 vessels.
Of those, about 13 were on their way into Houston carrying
around 9.4 million barrels, according to Reuters' shiptracking
data and calculations.
Authorities have re-opened the Channel for outbound ship
traffic, and gave the Houston Pilots "a small window" to allow
some inbound traffic to move into the channel during daylight
hours.
How quickly inbound traffic will flow depends on the
progress of the clean-up operation, said Christos Papanicolau,
director of business development at shipping company Charles R.
Weber in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"You can't let a ship move into oil-bound waters, so they're
going to have to make sure it's adequately cleaned," he said.
The stranded crude tankers, mostly Aframax tankers capable
of carrying around 750,000 barrels, hailed from ports as far as
the North Sea or as close as the Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos
in Veracruz, a two-day voyage. Seven vessels had the Galveston
Offshore Lightering Area listed as their most recent port,
indicating they were lightering crude off of larger supertankers
anchored in the Gulf of Mexico.
One vessel, the King Dorian, entered the Galveston Outer
Anchorage South region on March 19 three weeks after picking up
a crude cargo in the North Sea on Feb. 26. It has remained in
the area at anchor since then, according to Reuters'
shiptracking data.
A total of 54 large tankers carrying fuel oil, products,
crude and chemicals are stalled outside of the channel,
according to the Coast Guard. They'll have their go after the 47
outbound tankers leave, a process that is already underway.
On a typical day, 60 to 80 large vessels, including tankers,
freighters, containers and cruise ships, and 300 to 400 tugs and
barges move through the channel, according to Coast Guard Capt.
Brian Penoyer, who is commanding the cleanup of the 4,000
barrels, or 168,000 gallons (636,000 liters) that flooded
Galveston Bay on Saturday.
Since the channel was shut, the nation's second-largest
refinery, Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,500-barrel-per-day
(bpd) facility in Baytown, Texas, on the east side of Houston,
has had to cut production.
