CORRECTED-KAZ minerals Q1 copper output up 16 pct; says on track for FY targets
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.
LONDON/SYDNEY, April 27 Two weeks after Elliott Management's surprise assault on BHP Billiton , the fund manager's three-point demand for change is gaining little traction with investors, prompting expectations a second strike is imminent.