UPDATE 1-Sandvik profit tops forecast as mining rebound gathers pace
* Sandvik shares rise 5.7 pct (Adds CEO comments, background, details, shares)
HOUSTON, March 25 The Houston Ship Channel has re-opened for all outbound ship traffic, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
The Intercoastal Waterway also has re-opened to eastbound traffic, but not westbound, the Coast Guard said.
Ships were moving outbound first to clear berthing spaces for waiting inbound traffic. (Reporting By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Sandvik shares rise 5.7 pct (Adds CEO comments, background, details, shares)
PARIS, April 24 Western partners of Russian gas giant Gazprom agreed on Monday on financing the 9.5-billion euro Nord Stream 2 pipeline, removing a key hurdle for the Russian plan to pump more gas to Europe.