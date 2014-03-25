HOUSTON, March 25 The Houston Ship Channel has re-opened for all outbound ship traffic, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The Intercoastal Waterway also has re-opened to eastbound traffic, but not westbound, the Coast Guard said.

Ships were moving outbound first to clear berthing spaces for waiting inbound traffic.