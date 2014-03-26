HOUSTON, March 26 The backlog of ships waiting
to sail in or out of the Houston Ship Channel fell on Wednesday
as officials cleaned a fuel oil spill in Galveston Bay, the head
of the Houston Pilots said on Wednesday.
Capt. Clint Winegar said the number of ships waiting to move
in or out of the channel slid by 30 to 57 by Wednesday
afternoon.
He said the backlog was expected to fall to 35 ships by
midnight CDT, when the U.S. Coast Guard will stop all movement
until daylight on Thursday.
The daylight restriction was stretched, as ship movements
stopped at about 6 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
The channel was shut on Saturday after an barge carrying
thick fuel oil collided with a cargo ship, spilling about 4,000
barrels.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays)