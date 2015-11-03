By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The budget deal struck between
President Barack Obama and Republicans in Congress that would
sell down the U.S. emergency oil reserve contains a measure to
boost energy security by modernizing the aging reserve created
in the 1970s.
But the deal also leaves the door open to another potential
sale from the reserve, to the ire of some energy experts who
want the reserve to remain as full as possible to reduce
potential damage to the U.S. economy from future global oil
price spikes.
Obama on Monday signed the two-year budget deal struck late
last month between the White House and congressional
leaders. The deal will raise an estimated $5 billion
in federal revenue through the sales of 58 million barrels from
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from 2018 to 2025 if oil prices
rise above $80 a barrel from about $46 a barrel today.
In addition, the deal allows the Energy Department to sell
another $2 billion worth of oil from the reserve, or another 25
million to 40 million barrels, and raise money to upgrade the
reserve's capacity to respond to any emergency oil disruption.
The Obama administration has said that much money is needed
to fix port and pipeline problems highlighted by last year's
test sale from the SPR.
"Fixing the SPR is job one, because it doesn't do any good
unless you are able to use it," said David Goldwyn, who was the
State Department's energy envoy from 2009 to 2011. "But it was
disappointing to see ... there was no hint that would be the
limit of the raid on the reserve."
With Congress already passing two other bills to tap the
reserve for other purposes, Goldwyn worries that selling too
much from the reserve could limit its ability to protect the
economy in the event of a global oil price spike.
SHOULDN'T BE USED AS AN ATM
Thanks to the fracking boom that has helped boost U.S. oil
production 80 percent since 2008 and slashed the country's crude
imports, the SPR is brimming. The world's largest supply of
government-owned emergency oil holds 695 million barrels, the
equivalent of about 137 days' worth of U.S. imports, above 90
days' worth required under international agreements.
But two other bills have also sought to sell oil from the
reserve, one to raise funds for a drug program and the other to
help fix highways.
The transportation bill passed by the Senate in July would
sell more than 100 million barrels from the reserve. Lawmakers
in the full House of Representatives who are expected to debate
the bill this week will likely have to rein in that number after
the budget deal, which mandates that the reserve should not slip
under 530 million barrels.
Jason Bordoff, a former Obama energy adviser, said in an
opinion piece in The Hill newspaper last week that the SPR
"should not be used as an ATM" as it remains a "critical energy
security asset, notwithstanding the sharp drop in U.S. oil
exports."
But even though the budget deal will sell a total of up to
98 million barrels, there could be room for more sales.
Lawmakers could pass legislation allowing 70 million more
barrels of sales from the reserve before reaching the 530
million barrel minimum in the budget deal.
