* DOE loaned Marathon 1 mln bbls last week
* No other companies have asked for oil - source
* Small oil loans distinct from larger oil sales
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. government has not
received more requests for emergency oil loans in the wake of
Hurricane Isaac after granting one to a refiner last week, a
government source who declined to be identified said on Tuesday.
The Department of Energy on Friday loaned Marathon Petroleum
Corp 1 million barrels of oil from the 727 million
barrel Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The storm had forced
Marathon to cut production rates at its Garyville, Louisiana
refinery.
Isaac hit land as a low level Category 1 hurricane before
fading.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu has the power to make small
loans from the SPR, which are distinct from larger sales from
the reserve typically involving lengthy discussions with
countries that consume and produce oil.
As oil prices remain stubbornly high, the White House has
said tapping the SPR remains an option, but no decisions have
been made.
In 2011, the United States sold 30 million barrels of oil
from the reserve as part of coordinated sale with other consumer
countries to counter production losses in war-torn Libya.
Marathon's Garyville 490,000 barrel per day refinery was
back to full rates on Tuesday. Several refineries along the Gulf
Coast were still restarting after Isaac.