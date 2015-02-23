(Repeats Sunday story with no changes to text.)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Feb 22 Late last November, the tanker
Olympic Flag carrying 650,000 barrels of Angolan crude dropped
anchor about 7 miles off the coast in Delaware Bay, a seemingly
routine shipment destined for a nearby Philadelphia refinery.
What happened next was anything but routine. Instead of
discharging its cargo within days and heading off for the next
port, the ship idled offshore for nearly 11 weeks, discharging
the oil at an unaccountably slow rate, according to shipping
sources as well as vessel tracking data on ThomsonReuters Eikon.
That vessel finally set sail two weeks ago - but by then it
had already been joined by five more idling tankers, an unusual
and costly congregation that has puzzled experts and traders.
All the vessels arrived by mid-January, and four of them are
expected to stay in the waterway for up to five more weeks.
The cause of the tanker jam - which at its peak involved
more than 3.5 million barrels of crude, worth an estimated $175
million even at currently low prices - is not at all clear. The
extended stays have even raised concerns about the welfare of
sailors aboard the vessels.
All six of the tankers appear to have been destined for
Philadelphia Energy Solutions, the 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
refinery co-owned by The Carlyle Group and a subsidiary
of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.. Five of the cargoes
were imported by the company itself or banks that finance their
supplies, according to customs data. The sixth discharged at a
Delaware River terminal used by PES, tracking data show.
One person familiar with the tankers said they are "drip
feeding" crude into the plant, a rare set-up that may be caused
by a lack of onshore storage space for these particular
varieties of crude, or limitations on the rate at which the
infrastructure can receive supplies, the person said.
Others say that might explain a prolonged stopover, but
doesn't explain a months-long pause. PES, or other charterers,
are paying a daily rate to keep the vessels idle.
"Crude ships queue and un-queue all the time. Just normal
business cycles," Philadelphia Energy Solutions spokeswoman
Cherice Corley said in an email when asked about the tankers.
She declined any further comment on the issue.
Repeated attempts to contact the owners or managers of the
ships, most based on Greece, were unsuccessful.
Some sources speculated that the tankers might be related to
the revival of the "floating storage" trade, in which traders
can make money by buying deeply discounted immediate-delivery
crude oil and waiting to sell it months later when prices rally.
Yet while some two dozen supertankers have recently been
chartered across the world for this purposes, the tankers off
Delaware are generally too small - and arrived too early - to
capitalize on the trade, traders say.
BIG STONE FOR LIGHTERING, NOT PARKING
Big Stone anchorage, a stretch of water a few miles off the
coast of Delaware and New Jersey, is usually used for lightering
ships - using barges to siphon off crude so that the tankers are
light enough to enter the ports. Typically, this takes less than
a week, local shipping sources told Reuters.
The Value, an Aframax tanker from Canada, arrived on Dec. 15
and has yet to depart. It loitered so long that it ran out of
fuel in early January, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Toska, which left Nigeria with an estimated one million
barrels of Qua Iboe crude in late November, has been there since
Dec. 13, but has discharged only about one-third of its cargo,
according to customs data from PIERS available on Eikon.
The Minerva Helen, carrying 710,000 barrels of Canadian
White Rose crude, arrived Nov. 27, the same day that OPEC's
decision to preserve production levels sent crude markets into a
tailspin. It is not scheduled to depart until March 3, according
to the Seaman's Church Institute of Philadelphia, a non-profit
that monitors activity at the port.
The importers of record include two banks: JPMorgan Chase &
Co., which had a contract supplying and financing crude
to PES; and Bank of America unit Merrill Lynch
Commodities, which took over that contract late last year. Two
cargoes were received directly by PES, and the last one by
ExxonMobil, according to customs data collected by PIERS and
available via Eikon's Trade Flows database.
There are no fees for staying at the Big Stone anchorage,
and no restrictions on how long ships can stay there, according
to the Coast Guard.
"We are concerned. They have been out there for a long
time," says Reverend Peter Stube, the head of the Seaman's
Church, which looks after the welfare of sailors that come into
the city's port. "I hope they have proper food and water."
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault,
Jonathan Leff and Andrew Hay)