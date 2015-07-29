(Recasts with additional details, quotes, background)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 29 The Obama administration on
Wednesday released a new regulation intended to prevent
explosive rail disasters such as the 2013 oil train derailment
that killed 47 people and destroyed part of Lac-Megantic,
Quebec.
The new rule by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)
requires two qualified railroad employees to ensure that
handbrakes and other safety equipment have been properly set on
trains left unattended while carrying dangerous materials such
as crude oil or ethanol.
A series of oil train accidents in recent years led the
United States and Canada in May to announce sweeping new safety
regulations that require more secure tank cars and advanced
braking technology to prevent moving trains from derailing and
spilling their contents.
The new rule is directed specifically at trains left parked
on main lines, side tracks and in rail yards.
On July 6, 2013, an unattended 74-car freight train carrying
crude oil from the Bakken field in North Dakota rolled downhill
and derailed in the Canadian town of Lac-Megantic. The FRA said
a leading cause was that the train had not been properly
secured.
"Requiring that an additional, trained individual double
check that the handbrakes have been set on a train will help
stop preventable accidents," acting FRA Administrator Sarah
Feinberg said in a statement.
The new rule also contains requirements that involve
briefings for train crews, exterior locks on locomotives and the
proper use of air brakes. It applies to trains carrying
substances that can cause harm if inhaled and any train carrying
20 or more cars of "high-hazard flammable materials."
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Dan Grebler)