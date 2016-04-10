BRIEF-Land and Buildings files complaint against Taubman Centers Inc
May 17 Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC:
April 10 TransCanada Corp said it aims to restart the 590,000- barrel-per-day Keystone crude pipeline by Sunday, after it received American authorization the previous day to do so at reduced pressure.
The pipeline, which delivers light and heavy crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Oklahoma, and Illinois, was shut on April 2 after a potential leak was discovered in South Dakota. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 17 Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC:
* Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - expect slightly negative net sales growth and negative growth in adjusted EBITDA of 4-8% for full year