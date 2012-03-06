* Expects LLS may be discounted to Brent by 2016
* Says Keystone approval expected as early as Q1 2013
HOUSTON, March 6 Valero Energy Corp
Chief Executive Bill Klesse said he expects crude oil
from Canada and U.S. shale production will eliminate the need to
import light, sweet crude oil at the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2016.
That change in supply will push the price for Light
Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil from the premium on Brent crude
oil seen currently to a possible discount by 2016, Klesse said
in webcast presentation to the Bank of America refining
conference.
"Canadian oil is coming to the Gulf Coast and it's going to
change this industry tremendously," Klesse said.
Valero, the leading independent U.S. refiner, has bet big on
Canadian crude being piped to the Gulf Coast where the company
has its largest refineries.
Valero has been modifying its 292,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to receive crude from the
TransCanada Corp's controversial 1,700-mile (2,736-km)
Keystone XL pipeline planned to bring Canadian crude to the Gulf
Coast.
In January, U.S. President Barack Obama rejected
TransCanada's due to environmental concerns, primarily in
Nebraska, but left the door open for TransCanada to submit a
revised plan in 2013.
"It's probably going to happen on Obama's timeline," Klesse
said, "with approval in the first quarter of 2013."
The price for Brent should slide to from what Klesse
called a structural $2 per barrel premium on LLS to parity with
or a discount to Brent by 2016.