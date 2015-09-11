By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D., Sept 11
WILLISTON, N.D., Sept 11 Some U.S. oil producers
are trying to sell parts of their lucrative saltwater disposal
businesses in a sign that cheap crude is already forcing
cash-starved companies to sell assets so oil can keep flowing.
Many oil companies rely on outside contractors, which tend
to be small, privately-held companies, to inject the briny
byproduct of crude production hundreds or thousands feet deep
into the earth, well below the water table.
But for producers which own such facilities, the high-margin
business has served as a source of cost savings and steady
revenue, factors that also make them appealing to yield-seeking
investors in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and private
equity funds.
SandRidge Energy Inc and Oasis Petroleum Inc
are two publicly traded oil producers openly marketing their
saltwater divisions. SandRidge is planning to raise cash by
listing it as an MLP and Oasis is seeking at least a partial
sale.
"The psychology of the market is pretty bad right now," said
Andrew Coleman, an energy analyst at Raymond James. "Any sale of
these assets gives financial visibility without having to carry
the cost of the asset on their books in what could be a rocky
next few months."
Putting even a part of such businesses on the block suggests
some energy executives are coming under increasing pressure to
part ways with good, albeit non-core, assets to ride out the
crude market slump and finance core oil operations.
The SandRidge and Oasis transactions could bring each
company $100 million or more at a time when capital market
funding is drying up and cash is tight as crude oil
trades at less than half mid-2014 levels, analysts say.
Other publicly held energy companies with notable saltwater
units include Devon Energy Corp, MidStates Petroleum Co
and Ferrellgas Partners LP. So far only
SandRidge and Oasis have publicly discussed their spin-off
plans.
One of the largest privately held saltwater disposal
companies is 1804 Operating LLC, which operates primarily in
North Dakota's Bakken shale formation.
Oasis Chief Executive Tommy Nusz laid out a scenario for
investors last month in which the saltwater disposal business
could be priced at 16-20 times its projected earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization(EBITDA). That would
value the whole business at $880 million or more, though it is
not clear how much of the disposal operation Oasis wants to
sell. Neither Oasis nor SandRidge report the breakdown between
the units' in-house services and those provided to other
companies.
Analysts say producers might keep minority stakes, allowing
them to cash in now while also getting a share of profits in the
future and continued use of the hived-off unit's services.
SandRidge has said it has spent $600 million building the
largest number of saltwater disposal wells in the country, which
processed 1.2 million barrels of wastewater per day last
quarter.
SandRidge Chief Executive James Bennett told investors last
month he felt no pressure to sell "anything at firesale prices"
and would not discuss the timing of a possible MLP initial
public offering.
Yet with SandRidge shares down 90 percent over the past year
and debt at nearly 20 times the company's market value, the
saltwater unit spin-off appears its best chance to raise cash.
Moody's, which downgraded SandRidge's credit rating further
into junk status in May, cited an "elevated risk" the company
would not be able to grow out from its debt while crude prices
stay low and producers slash spending.
REGULATORY RISKS
Possible regulatory changes pose the biggest risk for would
be investors.
Oklahoma has slapped limits on disposal wells in nearly a
third of its counties, curbing the amount of water each well can
take, in response to an increased incidence of earthquakes in
the state since the start of the shale boom.
SandRidge says it has no operations in the affected counties
and has downplayed its exposure to any liability suits and
regulatory changes.
But other states, including Texas, are also studying
possible links between earthquakes and saltwater disposal.
Still, potential rewards for would-be buyers are
considerable.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency figures show more
than 9.5 million barrels of brine and other liquid byproducts
gets pumped into some 28,000 saltwater disposal wells around the
country.
With disposal fees ranging from 25 cents to $1 per barrel,
large wastewater operations can generate hundreds of millions of
dollars in annual revenues for investors.
And given that the volumes of water extracted alongside oil
tends to increase as wells age, in some cases reaching as much
as five barrels for every barrel of crude produced, rates have
held steady even as crude prices tumbled and production tapered
off.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Tomasz
Janowski)