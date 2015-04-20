(IHS CERAWeek, one of the world's top energy conferences, takes
place in Houston April 20-24)
By Ernest Scheyder and Anna Driver
HOUSTON, April 20 Conventional wisdom holds that
come June a pending $5.3 billion tax break in the No. 2 U.S. oil
producing state, combined with a modest uptick in oil prices,
will unleash a tsunami of new shale crude supply so big that
prices may slump again.
Just one problem with that scenario: oil producers say this
is not going to happen.
The fear of a worsening supply glut, a recurring theme of
many industry research reports and conferences over the past two
months, is based on a view that U.S. shale producers have built
up a heavy backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) that
can be turned on quickly.
The assumption is that oil firms will finish work on those
wells, known as "ducks" in the industry jargon, once oil prices
recover further and North Dakota activates its tax relief in
response to a long market slump.
Crude prices are up so far 13 percent this month, but
still almost 50 percent below mid-2014 highs after a long slide.
"You know you have an 800-pound gorilla that is potentially
going to come after you if the price (of oil) goes up," Jackson
Hockley, an analyst at wealth manager Northern Trust recently
told clients in Houston about such fears.
Yet oil companies say neither the tax break nor the recent
uptick in oil prices, which they regard as unpredictable in the
short-term, will have much of an impact on their plans.
For instance, Greg Hill, president of Hess Corp,
the No. 3 producer in North Dakota, told Reuters the expected
tax relief was "not material" for the company.
An analysis of data on "wells in progress" also suggests
bearish analysts may have seriously overstated their production
potential.
DROP IN A BARREL
Data on such wells from the 22 largest U.S. exploration and
production companies crunched by research firm Bernstein show
there are fewer than 400 wells on which companies have
intentionally delayed work to conserve cash and wait out the
price slump.
Those 400 wells would only add 60,000 to 80,000 barrels of
production per day to global supply, Bernstein estimated.
In relative terms, that would represent less than 1 percent
of U.S. daily supply and less than 0.1 percent of global daily
output. It would also be just 5 percent of present oversupply,
estimated at 1.6 million barrels per day, based on data from
public agencies.
The U.S. onshore industry has been completing about 12,000
wells a year for the last three years, and the number of wells
in progress normally hovers just under 3,500.
Lately that number has risen to under 4,000 and some
analysts have taken that figure as representing the looming
supply overhang rather than the 400 well marginal increase in
the backlog that Bernstein has focused on.
Furthermore, the North Dakota tax relief not only applies to
just one, albeit crucial oil region, but also pales compared
with drillers' overall expenses. For example, completion costs
make 60 percent or more of a well's total cost of around $6
million.
Jim Volker, chief executive of Whiting Petroleum Corp
, North Dakota's largest oil producer, told Reuters the
pending tax break would only trim its expenses by 4 percent.
And even large companies, such as EOG Resources,
which earlier this year sharply curbed fracking and let the
number of uncompleted wells rise, are unlikely to simply flood
the market once oil prices creep higher.
Such moves to build a "war chest" of wells are part of a
strategy to bring them online slowly - not quickly - through
2016 as prices recover, an approach outlined by RBC Capital
Markets analyst Scott Hanold in a recent report.
It would be also difficult both financially and logistically
to complete unfinished wells within just a month or so,
producers say.
Hess, Whiting and other firms say they need to keep on
completing wells, albeit at a slower pace, if only to maintain
existing relationships with Halliburton Co, Schlumberger
and other oilfield service companies that do the actual
work of fracking wells.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Anna Driver; Editing by Terry
Wade and Tomasz Janowski)