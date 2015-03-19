WILLISTON, N.D., March 19 Like so many before them, Terra Green and Jeff Williamson came to North Dakota's oil country seeking a better life.

They just came too late.

Itinerant, unskilled workers could as recently as last spring show up in the No. 2 U.S. oil producing state and vie for salaries north of $100,000 per year with guaranteed housing. Halliburton Co, CalFrac Well Services Ltd and others needed brute labor to help coax oil from the state's Bakken oil formation, considered one of the largest in the world.

Yet the more-than 60 percent drop in oil prices since last summer has changed that. Extracting oil from the Bakken is now far less profitable. Some companies in North Dakota are laying off staff and curtailing housing perks. Those still hiring are demanding specialized skills, including tractor-trailer driving licenses, pipeline experience or pump mechanic know-how.

In short: none of the skills Green or Williamson have.

"Every day was trying to figure out what we were going to do about the next day," said the 21-year old Williamson, a skinny, goateed man who arrived in Williston, capital of the state's oil boom, with Green in mid-January. "As the weeks went on, I was feeling disappointed in North Dakota, because the work wasn't there like it used to be."

While private and public social services have never been the region's strong suit - there are only 10 beds available at a church-run shelter - cheap oil and the rapidly evolving employment demands have exacerbated the plight of would-be workers who show up on Williston's doorstep.

This despite the best efforts of state and local officials to warn that jobs, housing and other necessities should be arranged before setting foot in the Bakken.

"There remains this stubborn unwillingness to look beyond the big-dollar and take something less flashy until you can find that higher-paying job," said Lois Reierson, director of Williams County Social Services in Williston

Indeed, many hope to strike black gold, as oil is commonly called.

"I was in a lower class before I came to Williston and I was looking forward to being in a higher class," said Green, 19.

Bad luck seemed to follow them.

Williamson's truck broke down just outside of Williston, forcing him to sell it for spare parts. That left no place to sleep, and the two of them hopped between an acquaintance's motor home, a motel and then back to the motor home.

Reierson's office provides food vouchers, Medicaid and child care assistance, funded by a combination of local, state and federal grants. The social service office also runs a general assistance program that funds up to $1,000 in urgent medical costs or, alternatively, burial fees. But many of the offerings are geared toward young families, not necessarily the transient.

A day labor office was able to find Green and Williamson odd jobs here and there: construction; moving furniture. Nothing solid.

"Many of the jobs that we're hiring for are going to oil workers who are laid off, because at least they have the experience in this region," said Kyle Tennessen, who runs the Williston Command Center branch, a temporary job agency that Green and Williamson staked out almost daily.

Yet out of despair sprung a bit of hope: After arriving in Williston as friends, Green and Williamson fell in love. They married at the local courthouse. They planned a life together.

But the cold realities of a changed economy soon tore them apart. After four weeks in Williston neither could find a full-time job. Green, using a voucher from the Salvation Army, took a bus back to Oregon.

Williamson followed a few days later.

They soon separated.

"In Williston, I was taking a risk and not knowing what would happen," Green said, wistfully. "We knew we had a connection, but it was too early." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Andrew Hay)