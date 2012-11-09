By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Nov 9 Seals and seabirds in
Alaska waters near the Bering Strait have been showing up
contaminated with oil from an unknown source, and marine experts
were headed to the region to investigate the mystery, federal
and state officials said on Friday.
Sightings of oiled birds and marine mammals over the past
two months have raised "red flags" among state and federal
agencies that oversee wildlife and environmental conditions in
the region, said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman David Mosley.
The precise scope of oil contamination has yet to be
quantified, but authorities have so far confirmed two cases of
oil-fouled seals harvested by native Alaska hunters and an
unspecified number of murres, marine birds common to Alaska
waters, he said.
Representatives of the Coast Guard and the Alaska Department
of Environmental Conservation were on their way on Friday to St.
Lawrence Island, in a remote corner of the Bering Strait, to
meet with villagers, survey beaches and try to determine the
reason for the contamination, he said.
No potential oil sources have as yet been identified.
While shipping traffic has increased in recent years in
Bering Strait and Arctic waters, no recent marine accidents have
been reported, and a Coast Guard crew flying over the area on
Thursday found no marine pollution, Mosley said.
Oil samples from the harvested seals and from one bird were
being analyzed by Alaska environmental officials, he added.
Also participating in the investigation are experts from the
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration, Mosley said.
The sightings date back to early September, when a hunter
found an oil-fouled seal. The most recent was on Wednesday, when
three oiled murres were spotted swimming in the water, he said.
So far none of the oiled wildlife belong to species listed
as threatened or endangered, state officials said. But the
Bering Strait provides vital habitat for numerous protected
species, including Steller sea lions and several types of
whales.
St. Lawrence Island lies just south of the narrow strait
that separates Alaska from Russia and is 60 miles (97 km) from
the Siberian mainland.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Lisa Shumaker)