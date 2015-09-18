(Adds quotes from Clinton, background; changes dateline from
By Amanda Becker and Timothy Gardner
Durham, N.H., Sept 18 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton said on Friday she would support
lifting the 40-year-old U.S. ban on crude exports only if the
measure included concessions from the oil and gas industry to
move toward cleaner energy.
Clinton said she had not yet seen any legislation on lifting
the ban that included concessions from the fossil fuel industry,
In the absence of that, "I don't think the ban should be
lifted," Clinton told reporters.
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass a
measure scrapping the trade restriction in coming weeks, after a
panel in the chamber passed the bill on Thursday.
Oil drillers say the ban needs to be repealed to keep the
domestic energy boom alive. Opponents say lifting the ban could
threaten jobs in oil refining and shipbuilding and harm the
environment with more drilling.
"The bill, as I understand it, does not come anywhere near
doing what I think has to be done to move toward the energy
transition that is so important for our country," Clinton said.
The White House said this week President Barack Obama does
not support the bill, which would reverse the ban that Congress
passed after the 1973 Arab oil embargo.
In the Senate, backers of ditching the ban need more
Democrats in order to pass a similar bill, but time is running
short.
Clinton did not specify exactly what kind of concessions she
wants from the oil and gas industry. Opponents of reversing the
ban say including permanent tax breaks for solar and wind power,
or doing away with tax breaks for the oil and gas industry are
concessions that could help bring about a deal. Analysts have
said the chances of reaching a deal are slim ahead of the 2016
elections.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker in Durham, N.H. and Timothy Gardner
in Washington; Writing by Susan Heavey and Timothy Gardner;
Editing by Eric Walsh)