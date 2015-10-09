WASHINGTON Oct 9 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill on Friday to overturn the
40-year-old ban on oil exports, but the measure did not get
enough support to overturn any veto by President Barack Obama,
and similar legislation in the Senate faces an uphill battle.
The House bill sponsored by Representative Joe Barton, a
Texas Republican, passed the House 261 to 159, failing to reach
the 280 votes necessary to overturn a presidential veto. The
White House this week threatened to veto the House bill, saying
Congress should work to move the country to cleaner sources of
energy.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Emily Stephenson; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)