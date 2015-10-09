(Adds House passage, details of vote, quote from Representative
Pallone)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A bill to repeal the U.S. oil
export ban passed the House of Representatives on Friday, but
faces an uncertain future after a veto threat by President
Barack Obama.
The bill sponsored by Representative Joe Barton, a Texas
Republican, passed the House 261 to 159, failing to reach the
290 votes necessary to overturn a presidential veto.
Only 26 Democrats voted for the bill despite Republicans'
late effort to attract them by adding a measure to provide funds
for the Maritime Security Program. The fleet of privately-owned
ships brings supplies to U.S. troops and allies abroad.
The White House this week threatened to veto the House bill,
saying Congress should work to move the country to cleaner
sources of energy. The administration advocated measures
including ending billions of dollars in tax breaks for oil
companies and instead investing in wind and solar power and
energy efficiency.
Congress passed the ban in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo
caused snaking lines at gas stations and fears of global oil
shortages.
"Much has changed since the ban on crude was put in place,"
Representative Fred Upton, a Republican of Michigan. "One of
biggest threats to the American energy boom today is not an
international actor, but rather our own ban on oil exports."
Backers of repealing the trade restriction say it would keep
the drilling boom alive and help U.S. allies find alternative
sources of oil beyond Russia and the Middle East.
Opponents of lifting the ban, including the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, say it will cost jobs
in refineries and shipbuilding. Greens, meanwhile, say
additional energy drilling will harm the environment.
Representative Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey, a
state with several refineries, opposed the bill, saying it would
be a "windfall to the oil industry."
Two similar bills in the Senate have passed through
committees, but backers are struggling to find enough Democrats
to pass legislation in the full chamber.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Christian Plumb)