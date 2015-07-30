(Adds details on how Democrats are leaning on export ban,
By Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. Senate Energy
Committee on Thursday narrowly passed a bill to lift a
40-year-old ban on the export of crude oil, but the measure
faces an uphill battle in getting passed by the full Senate.
The bill to allow the United States to export oil and boost
state revenue-sharing for offshore oil and gas drilling passed
along party lines by a vote of 12-10.
It was the second significant step in two days for advocates
of lifting the ban: Republican House Speaker John Boehner
announced his support on Wednesday for repealing the
law.
But Congressional Democrats remain reluctant to reverse the
ban, citing a fear it would lead to higher gas prices.
Democratic support is seen as crucial to getting President
Barack Obama to sign any legislation permitting crude exports.
Senate Energy Committee Chair Lisa Murkowski, a Republican
senator from Alaska, has been a long-time advocate for lifting
the ban, which she said was outdated due to the U.S. drilling
boom that has propelled the country to vie with Russia and Saudi
Arabia as the world's biggest oil producer.
In addition to unlocking crude oil exports, Murkowski's bill
would speed up exports of liquefied natural gas and ensure that
states that have offshore oil and gas development get their
share of federal revenues.
Combining the revenues measure with repeal of the exports
ban was an attempt by Murkowski to gain more Democratic votes.
Murkowski and Democratic Senator Mark Warner, of Virginia,
released an Atlantic Council report on Wednesday called
"Empowering America: How energy abundance can strengthen U.S.
global leadership" that recommending lifting the ban, to allow
the drilling boom to be an asset in foreign policy. (here)
It was Warner's first signal that he is open to lifting the
ban. In addition, Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat,
who is on the energy committee, said on Thursday he supports
repealing the restriction, though he did not vote for the bill.
Murkowski will need to fully convince many more Democrats to
vote for the bill for it to have a chance of advancing. One
Democrat said he would do everything within his power to quash a
measure in the legislation. Senator Bill Nelson, of Florida,
said he would block the bill, which allows oil rigs to operate
as close as 50 miles (80 km) to much of his state's coast.
The bill will move to the Senate floor after the August
break.
Industry groups welcomed the bill's passage and said it
would be a boon to the U.S. economy and national security.
"Free trade in energy will allow America to harness the full
economic opportunities created by our energy revolution," said
the American Petroleum Institute's top lobbyist, Louis Finkel.
The Senate energy committee also voted 18-4 to back a
broader energy bill, which supports efficiency and streamlines
permitting for natural gas pipelines.
