WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States appears on
the brink of ending a four-decade-old ban on most exports of
crude oil, an abrupt end to a years-long fight triggered by the
domestic shale boom.
Late on Tuesday evening congressional negotiators wrapped up
a sprawling deal to keep the U.S. government operating through
next September that included repealing the ban and granting
temporary tax breaks to boost wind and solar development,
according to lawmakers involved in the talks.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers will meet
separately on Wednesday to discuss the $1.15 trillion spending
bill that was negotiated in secretive talks by congressional
leaders over the last two weeks. Lawmakers hope to vote on it
soon, possibly Friday. If it passes both the House and the
Senate, the measure to keep the government funded through
September would be difficult for President Barack Obama to veto.
It would be a win for the U.S. oil industry and Republicans,
who had argued that the ban was an archaic relic of the bygone
Arab oil embargo era, albeit a symbolic one for the moment: With
U.S. output now falling as oil prices slump, analysts say it
could be months or years before exports flow in large volumes.
Critics of the ban say it would help keep the U.S. drilling
boom alive by closing the years-long gap in cheaper domestic
prices and higher global rates, and also give U.S. allies
alternatives to Russia and OPEC for their oil supplies.
"Lifting the oil export ban is very important to our
industry to enable them to compete on a global basis," said
Senator John Hoeven, a Republican from oil producing North
Dakota, who has pressured Congress to axe the trade restriction.
"If we always get a lower price than the rest of the world that
obviously gives the advantage to OPEC and Russia," he said.
Opponents, including many Democrats in the Senate, say it
would put oil refining and ship building jobs at risk and more
drilling would harm the environment and increase the number of
trains carrying crude oil.
Republicans had made lifting the ban a top priority in the
bill and swapped it for measures Democrats wanted to reduce
carbon emissions and protect the environment.
While many Democrats including President Barack Obama have
opposed lifting the ban, a drop in oil prices, which briefly
touched nearly 11 year lows this week below $40 a barrel, helped
ease their worries that doing so would boost gasoline prices for
consumers.
The bill, posted early on Wednesday morning, allows the U.S.
president to stop oil exports for one year if he or she declares
a national emergency, or an administration declares that the
exports are causing a domestic oil shortage or raising U.S. oil
prices.
