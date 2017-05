WASHINGTON Oct 1 A bill to lift the 40-year-old ban on U.S. oil exports passed the Senate banking committee on Thursday, but the future of the measure is uncertain in the full chamber.

The bill sponsored by Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from oil-producing North Dakota, passed 13 to 9. The White House has said it does not support the Senate's efforts to lift the ban. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Susan Heavey)