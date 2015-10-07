GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The White House issued a veto threat on Wednesday for a U.S. House of Representatives bill that would lift a ban on crude oil exports, saying the legislation was "not needed at this time."
Congress should instead cut subsidies for oil companies and invest in wind, solar and other renewable energy projects, the White House said in a statement about the bill, which is expected to face a vote in the House on Friday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
* OPEC sees much higher oil supply from rivals in 2017 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds background)