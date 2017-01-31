(Repeats Jan. 30 column with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 30 Hedge funds seem to be quietly
positioning for the possible imposition of a border tax
adjustment on imports of crude oil into the United States.
The principal impact of a border tax adjustment would be to
raise the price of domestic crude compared with international
grades such as Brent.
Hedge funds have started to anticipate the possibility of a
tax being imposed by increasing their exposure to futures and
options linked to WTI rather than Brent (tmsnrt.rs/2jN6ZLC).
In the two weeks between Jan. 10 and Jan. 24, hedge funds
added 62 million barrels of extra long positions in WTI while
cutting long positions in Brent by 6 million barrels.
The increased exposure to WTI included 50 million barrels of
extra long positions added in the week to Jan 17, the largest
one-week increase for more than six years (tmsnrt.rs/2jKcFIF).
Hedge funds have been progressively adding to their net long
position in both of the major crude benchmark grades since the
middle of November.
But bullish positioning in WTI has been rising much faster
than Brent, according to an analysis of records published by
regulators and exchanges.
On Nov. 15 hedge funds held a net long position of 266
million barrels in Brent and 159 million barrels in WTI, a ratio
of 1.67:1.
By Jan. 24, hedge funds held a net long position of 448
million barrels in Brent and 395 million barrels in WTI, a ratio
of just 1.13:1.
PROPOSED TAX CHANGES
The intentions of hedge fund managers adding positions in
WTI rather than Brent will always remain a mystery since no data
is collected on the thinking that lies behind reported
positions.
But the increase in hedge fund positions in WTI relative to
Brent is consistent with preparations for the imposition of a
border tax adjustment.
A border-adjusted tax would eliminate corporate income taxes
on crude exported from the United States while preventing U.S.
refiners from deducting the cost of imported crude from their
taxable net income.
The plan aims to create a level playing field with other
countries which impose value-added tax on imported items while
zero-rating exports.
Since the United States imports more goods and services than
it exports, imposing extra taxes on imports while cutting them
on exports would also raise net tax revenues for the Treasury.
Border adjustment has been included in some tax reform plans
promoted by Republican lawmakers in Congress ("The House GOP's
destination-based cash flow tax explained", Tax Foundation, Jun
2016).
But legislators appear divided on the issue and the Trump
administration's position on the issue remains unclear.
The U.S. business community is deeply split, with exporters
and import-competing firms in favour, while importers are
fiercely opposed.
The probability of a border-adjusted tax being imposed is
highly uncertain. Even if a general adjustment is approved it
may exempt crude oil imports.
But the probability of a border adjustment on crude oil is
not zero and if it happens it will help drive WTI to a premium
over Brent.
Researchers at Goldman Sachs put the probability of a border
tax adjustment with no oil exemption being introduced at just 20
percent.
But if a tax adjustment is introduced it could result in an
immediate appreciation of WTI relative to Brent of around 25
percent ("Destination-based taxation and the oil market",
Goldman Sachs, Jan. 2017).
So it makes sense for hedge funds to prepare for the
possibility by increasing their relative exposure to higher WTI
rather than Brent prices.
Border tax advocates claim the impact of higher import costs
and perceived subsidy for exports would be a rise in the real
exchange rate of the U.S. dollar.
A stronger dollar would in turn tend to depress the price of
crude worldwide but the main impact would probably be felt on
international grades linked to Brent.
Domestic grades would benefit from the improvement in their
competitive position and should be relatively insulated from any
decline in international prices.
So even if a border tax adjustment depresses the dollar
price of oil worldwide, other things being equal, it would still
make sense to hold long positions in WTI rather than Brent.
