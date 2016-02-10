(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Projected revenues from oil fee: tmsnrt.rs/1Q7edSn
* Federal gasoline excise tax rate: tmsnrt.rs/1TIzcAP
By John Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 U.S. President Barack Obama's
budget would raise $319 billion over 10 years from the phased
introduction of an oil fee equivalent to $10.25 per barrel on
crude oil, according to budget documents published on Tuesday.
The oil fee is one of the largest revenue-raising items in
the president's budget, but details remain scant about how it
would work ("Budget of the U.S. Government, Fiscal Year 2017",
Office of Management and Budget, 2016).
In a bundle of budget documents that stretches to more than
1,000 pages, the fee is discussed in fewer than 500 words (most
of them repeated).
The Office of Management and Budget has not shared its
revenue-modelling assumptions or proposal for how the fee would
be administered.
The only known details of the proposal are that the fee
would be phased in, starting in fiscal year 2017 and be fully in
effect from fiscal year 2022 ("Analytical Perspectives", OMB,
2016, page 189).
The fee is projected to raise $7 billion in fiscal 2017,
rising to $41 billion in fiscal 2022, net of any impact on other
tax collections ("Analytical Perspectives", table 12-2, page
205).
"The fee would be collected on domestically produced as well
as imported petroleum products. Exported petroleum products
would not be subject to the fee and home heating oil would be
temporarily exempted."
Revenues would be used to fund the president's Clean
Transportation Plan to upgrade infrastructure and reduce
emissions, but 15 percent would be set aside to assist
households with particularly burdensome energy costs.
PLAN OUTLINE
The plan is at once oddly detailed and coyly vague. The fee
has been calculated to the last 25 cents and the revenue
projections are very specific but there are no public details on
how it would actually be imposed.
Nonetheless, from the published details, it is possible to
discern the outlines of the administration's plan and something
of its intentions (tmsnrt.rs/1Q7edSn).
The straight-line revenue projection implies the fee would
be introduced in six equal instalments equivalent to around
$1.70 per barrel per year, adding roughly 4 cents per gallon per
year to the price of gasoline or diesel.
Despite the clumsy and opaque wording in the budget
documents, it appears the fee would be collected on refined
products rather than the crude oil itself.
That would fit in with what senior administration officials
told reporters last week when they said the fee would not be
collected at the wellhead.
U.S. refiners would be protected from the competitive
effects of the fee by ensuring it is also levied on imported
petroleum products but not payable on exported petroleum
products.
It appears the oil fee would be similar to an excise tax
such as those imposed on gasoline, diesel and kerosene ("Fuel
taxes", Internal Revenue Service, 2015).
In the case of federal fuel taxes, the "taxable event" is
triggered when the fuel is removed from the terminal rack, or
sold from a terminal rack at a refinery, or when it enters the
United States.
The administration has been coy about how the new system
would work, describing it as a fee rather than a tax, stating it
would be collected on products but describing its effect in
terms of "the equivalent of $10.25 per barrel of crude oil".
However, if it worked like an excise tax, all or almost all
the fee would be passed on to consumers in the form of an
increase in final fuel prices, in which case it would push up
average fuel costs by around 25 cents a gallon once fully phased
in.
CARBON PRICING
The administration's oil fee looks very much like an
increase in fuel tax, currently levied at the rate of 18.4 cents
per gallon on motor gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel
(tmsnrt.rs/1TIzcAP).
Congress has repeatedly declined to raise fuel taxes, which
have remained essentially unchanged since October 1993 ("Federal
tax rates on motor fuels and lubricating oils", Federal Highway
Administration, 2014).
The proposed fee seems to be a backdoor attempt to increase
fuel taxes and has almost no chance of being enacted ("Obama's
budget will not lead to a $10 oil tax", Reuters, Feb. 5).
Instead it should be seen as trialling the administration's
longer-term ambition to impose a series of sectoral carbon
prices to discourage fossil fuel consumption, boost clean energy
and cut emissions.
There is widespread agreement that the most efficient and
effective way to cut emissions would be to impose a price on
activities that emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases
into the atmosphere.
The idea of carbon pricing has even been adopted by many oil
and gas companies - with the provisos that the carbon price
should be levied as widely as possible, at an equal rate, and
hit consumption rather than production of fossil fuels ("Pricing
carbon", World Bank, 2016).
Explicit carbon prices could be established through either a
cap-and-trade system or the imposition of a tax; both systems
have been proposed at various points over the last 20 years
("Pricing carbon: the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme",
Ellerman, 2010).
But Congress rejected attempts to establish a nationwide
cap-and-trade system for emissions pricing in 2010 so the focus
has reverted to a carbon tax.
SECTOR BY SECTOR
There is not much prospect of getting Congress to enact a
nationwide carbon tax (or cap-and-trade scheme) but
environmental groups and parts of the administration believe it
might be possible to create a sector-by-sector approach to
carbon pricing.
If the sector-based approaches were adopted in enough
sectors, coordinated and aligned they could behave as if they
were a nationwide carbon price.
The Obama administration has already taken several steps
down this route with the Clean Power Plan for the electricity
generation sector.
The Clean Transportation Plan (note the similarity in the
name) aims to do the same for the transportation sector.
In effect, the White House, in close coordination with
environmental groups, is constructing a shadow carbon price
system one sector at a time.
There is no prospect of the Clean Transportation Plan or the
oil fee being enacted by Congress and the Obama administration,
not least because there is less than a year before a new
legislature and new president take office.
But the Clean Transportation Plan and oil fee are meant to
serve as markers of future intent, outlining how a
sector-by-sector approach to carbon pricing might be made to
work in future.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)