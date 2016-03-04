(Adds comment from legal expert, background)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, March 4 Police said on Friday they
were investigating a knife purportedly found at the former home
of O.J. Simpson, the onetime football star who was acquitted of
murdering his ex-wife and her friend in the so-called "Trial of
the Century" that gripped the public two decades ago.
Forensic investigators were conducting DNA tests on the
knife, which was recently turned over to the Los Angeles Police
Department by a retired motorcycle officer, Lieutenant Andrew
Neiman told reporters at a news conference.
Neiman said the officer told investigators he was given the
knife by a construction worker, who in turn claimed to have
found it on Simpson's property in the Brentwood neighborhood of
Los Angeles when the house was being torn down in 1998.
Police declined to elaborate on the timeline of when the
knife was recovered but Neiman said it was possible that "the
whole story is bogus from the get-go."
He also would not name the retired police officer or
speculate on why the weapon had been given to police only in the
past two months.
"We still don't know if that is an accurate account of how
this item came into our possession," Neiman said.
"If you are the individual that provided that knife we would
love to have you contact our Robbery Homicide Division," he
added.
Authorities have not described the knife but the celebrity
website TMZ reported it was a folding buck knife. Such a knife
would typically be used for hunting.
The weapon used to stab and slash Simpson's ex-wife Nicole
Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman to death on June 12,
1994 was never found at the time of his sensational trial, which
was carried live on major television networks in the United
States and transfixed much of the nation and was followed around
the world.
Legal experts said Simpson could not be put on trial for the
murders again because of the doctrine of double jeopardy.
"There really are no exceptions. Once somebody has been
found not guilty of a crime, he cannot be charged with that
crime again, under any circumstances," said University of
Southern California law professor Michael Brennan, a former
criminal defense attorney. "O.J. could confess to the crimes and
he couldn't be charged again."
Simpson was found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown
Simpson and Goldman by a civil court jury in 1997 and ordered to
pay $33.5 million in damages to the victims' families, a
judgment that has remained largely unfulfilled.
He was convicted in Las Vegas in 2008 of kidnapping and
robbery in a bungled attempt to recover memorabilia from his
storied football career and was sentenced to a prison term of up
to 33 years.
Highlighting the enduring fascination that the case holds
for the American public, there were roughly 150 tweets per
minute about O.J. Simpson on Friday, according to social media
analytics firm Zoomph.
Reports about the knife surfaced just as a popular new FX
cable television drama series, "The People v. O.J. Simpson,"
chronicling the sensational trial, is airing. It debuted on Feb.
2.
