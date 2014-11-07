By Heide Brandes
| BLANCHARD, Oklahoma
BLANCHARD, Oklahoma Nov 7 The small town of
Blanchard, Oklahoma, threw a big party this fall, but the guests
of honor did not show up. Residents suspect foul play somewhere
on the guests' international trek to the festivities.
To make sure the same thing does not happen next year,
Blanchard residents called on farmers in Oklahoma to plant more
milkweed, cut down on pesticides and clear a favorable path for
the monarch butterfly - the missing celebrity at its annual
Monarch in the Park festival during what was supposed to be the
insects' arrival on their arduous annual migration.
"We released three monarchs. ... Woo hoo," said organizer
Zereta Sucharski at the time of the Sept. 30 festival.
Millions of the orange-and-black butterflies make the
3,000-mile (4,800 km) journey each year from Canada to spend the
winter in central Mexico, but the size of that migration can
vary wildly.
While an estimated 1 billion monarchs migrated in 1996, only
about 35 million made the trip last year, according to Marcus
Kronforst, a professor of ecology and evolution at the
University of Chicago who has studied monarchs.
Chip Taylor, director of Monarch Watch at the University of
Kansas, said the butterflies have suffered from the expansion of
farmland, sprawling housing developments and the clear-cutting
of natural landscapes along their migration path.
"Destruction of habitat is the main problem with declining
monarch population," he said.
Last year's population of migrating monarchs was an all-time
low, Taylor said. The accumulated loss over about five years of
breeding grounds roughly equal in size to the state of Texas
further hurt the population numbers.
The monarchs' long-distance travel to their wintering roosts
is a marvel, and a bit of a mystery.
Millions of butterflies fly en masse, often alighting on the
same trees their grandparents used. But they make the round-trip
only once; their offspring head north the following fall.
AFTER MILKWEED
In Blanchard, a town nearly 8,000 people 25 miles south of
Oklahoma City, buttefly advocates are working with the state to
make the monarchs' trek through Oklahoma a little safer by
ensuring that there are plenty of places for the insects to
feast, rest and multiply along the way.
If that works, residents say, they would like to seek
changes on the entire route.
Sucharski said festival backers are trying to persuade
farmers to leave milkweed along fence lines and pressing the
highway department to leave the plants alone.
"We give away milkweed seeds and flowering seed balls to
whoever wants them," she said.
Monarchs lay eggs only on milkweed plants, which grow wild
throughout the United States. But milkweed can cause stomach
problems for cattle that eat it, so ranchers and farmers destroy
it.
The insects' plight has become an international issue. In
February, the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed to set up
a joint task force to protect the winged insects.
"It is a landmark species in North America," Mexican
President Enrique Peña Nieto said at the meeting.
In Blanchard, the message has come through loud and clear.
"It may not seem like much, but just planting milkweed and
cutting back on pesticides helps," said Sucharski.
"If we don't, then no more monarchs."
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Douglas Royalty)