July 3 A dramatic jump in the number of
earthquakes in Oklahoma to a rate never seen there by scientists
before, appears to be caused by a small number of wells where
wastewater associated with oil and gas production is injected
into the ground, a study released on Thursday said.
Just a few of these so-called disposal wells, operating at
very high volumes, "create substantial anthropogenic seismic
hazard," according to findings from Cornell University
researchers published in the journal Science.
Earthquake activity in Oklahoma has skyrocketed in recent
years, and the U.S. Geological Survey recently warned that the
state faces increasing risk of more potentially damaging
earth-shaking activity.
Through the end of June, the number of potentially damaging
earthquakes - magnitude 3.0 or larger - was up more than 120
percent compared to all of last year, according to state
officials.
"There is an awful lot of smoke here," said Matt Skinner,
spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporations Commission, which
oversees oil and gas activities in the state. "We are examining
the study very, very carefully. If this is an issue, this is a
risk we will manage properly."
The worries come in a state where the local economy is
closely tied to the oil and gas industry, and where officials
have dubbed one of its cities, Tulsa, the "oil capital of the
world."
And while most earthquakes occur naturally, some scientists
openly worry that pressurized injections of wastewater from
natural gas and petroleum production deep into wells can trigger
earthquakes.
Oklahoma has 4,597 such disposal wells. The Oklahoma
Independent Petroleum Association said because oil and gas
activity is so prevalent in the state, seismic activity is
likely to occur near industry operations, but that does not
prove a correlation. Other states lacking significant oil and
gas work also see increased seismic activity, OIPA President
Mike Terry said.
"A rush to judgment based on one researcher's findings
provides no clear understanding of the causes," he said.
Cornell's team reported that they found earthquakes can be
induced nearly 30 km, or nearly 19 miles, away from a disposal
well, beyond the current range of about 5 km, or 3 miles,
currently used to diagnose induced earthquakes.
Additionally, four of the highest-volume disposal wells in
Oklahoma were capable of triggering 20 percent of recent
earthquakes in the region, the researchers said.
Overall, Oklahoma earthquakes in areas of high industry waste
water disposal constituted nearly half of all central and
eastern U.S. seismicity from 2008 to 2013, they added.
For the first half of 2014, Oklahoma recorded 241 earthquakes
of 3.0 or greater, up from 109 of that level in 2013, and nearly
at the five-year total of 278 recorded from 2008-2013, according
to state data. From 1978 to 2008, the state on average recorded
only two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or larger a year.
In 2011, Oklahoma suffered its biggest recorded quake, a 5.6
magnitude event that damaged more than a dozen homes and several
businesses.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Susan
Heavey)