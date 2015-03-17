By Jon Herskovitz
| March 17
March 17 Fault lines dating back hundreds of
millions of years in Oklahoma that have been recently
reactivated could lead to a devastating quake in the state where
many structures were not built to withstand major seismic
activity, a report said.
The state, which has seen several hundred seismic events
over the past five years, has "a high degree of potential
earthquake hazards," according to the study accepted for
publication this month whose authors include researchers from
the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
"The majority of the recent earthquakes in central Oklahoma
define reactivated ancient faults at shallow depths in the
crust" of less than 3.7 miles (6 km), said the report for the
American Geophysical Union.
The report did not look at whether the reactivation of the
faults was linked to the energy extraction technique known as
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
Daniel McNamara, one of the paper's authors and a research
geophysicist at USGS, said on Tuesday the 300 million-year-old
subsurface faults that had not been active are suspected to be
associated with the recent seismic activity.
"Any one of these fault zones that are producing magnitude 3
or 4 earthquakes could rupture into a larger earthquake. There
are as many as 12 different fault zones that are capable of
producing a large, 5 to 6 magnitude earthquake," he said.
In November 2011, Oklahoma suffered a 5.6 magnitude quake
that damaged more than a dozen homes and several businesses.
Building codes in Oklahoma for seismic events are not as
stringent as in quake-prone states such as California.
Wastewater disposal related to the fracking is suspected by
many scientists to contribute to the earthquake activity.
Millions of gallons of wastewater are typically trucked from a
fracking site to wells where the water is injected thousands of
feet underground into porous rock layers.
Energy companies deny there is a link between fracking and
major seismic activity.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric
Beech)