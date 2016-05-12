(Repeats with no changes)
By Luc Cohen
OKLAHOMA CITY May 12 As the number of
earthquakes in Oklahoma exploded into the hundreds in the last
few years, nearly a dozen insurance companies moved to limit
their exposure, often at the expense of homeowners, a Reuters
examination has found.
Nearly 3,000 pages of documents from the Oklahoma Insurance
Commission reviewed by Reuters show that insurers and the
reinsurers who cover them grew increasingly concerned about
exposure to earthquake risks because of heightened frequency of
seismic activity, which scientists link to disposal of saltwater
that is a byproduct of oil and gas production.
Even as they insured more and more properties against
earthquakes in the past two years, six insurers hiked premiums
by as much as 260 percent and three increased deductibles. Three
companies stopped writing new earthquake insurance altogether,
state regulatory filings obtained by Reuters show. Several
insurers took more than one of those steps.
In addition, the insurers would consider suing oil and gas
companies for reimbursement in instances where they would have
to pay damages to homeowners, according to several sources,
including two insurance company officials.
So far Oklahoma's biggest earthquake was a 5.6 magnitude
temblor in Prague in 2011 that buckled road pavement and damaged
dozens of homes.
However, the push to limit earthquake exposure reflects
insurers' fear that the surge in small quakes is a portent of a
'big one' in coming years, given the relationship between the
magnitude and a total number of earthquakes in a certain area.
The filings show many insurers explicitly stated they were
concerned about exposure to earthquake risk. In late March, the
U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) warned that 7 million Americans
were at risk of so-called induced seismicity.
The warning further heightened insurers' and reinsurers'
concerns, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak said.
Because earthquakes were rare in Oklahoma before shale oil
and gas production soared in the past decade, very few residents
carried earthquake insurance back then.
OIL, WATER AND QUAKES
That has changed as the number of quakes of magnitude 3.0
and higher recorded in the state soared from a handful in 2008
to 103 in 2013 and 890 last year, according to USGS. The value
of coverage, usually offered as an add-on to standard
homeowners' policy, also spiked to $19 million in 2015 from less
than $5 million in 2009, according to the Insurance Information
Institute, a trade group.
Scientists link the quakes to the injection of wastewater
generated from the oil and gas production process deep
underground. Volumes of so-called "produced water" have
ballooned as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, boosted output in Oklahoma.
Monthly injection volumes in Oklahoma doubled between 1997
and 2013, according to a 2015 Stanford University study.
The Oklahoma Oil & Gas Association has said state
regulators' efforts to work with producers to limit the amount
of wastewater injected would reduce seismicity.
So far, relatively few homeowners have filed claims, in part
because the damages were not big enough to exceed the
deductibles. Some who did say they had trouble getting
compensation.
Julie Allison said the cumulative effects of the 39
earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 and above that had struck within
two miles of her home in Edmond, Oklahoma, had caused
$70,000-80,000 in damages, but Farmers Insurance denied her
claim in April.
"They did not deny that we had damage," Allison said. The
insurance company, however, blamed it on ground erosion and
settlement, she said.
Farmers said it relied on outside engineering experts for
the assessment and that the Allisons have accepted the company's
offer to pay for a second opinion by an expert of their choice.
HIGHER EXPOSURE
For some insurers and reinsurers the risks have proven too
big. Responding to the pull-back and premium hikes Oklahoma's
Insurance Commission has scheduled a "fact-finding hearing" in
late May, Doak said.
Travelers Insurance Company, the sixth-largest
provider of earthquake insurance in the state, stopped allowing
existing policyholders to add earthquake coverage in November
2014. In a filing, it said it was making the change "to manage
our exposure to earthquake in the state."
The Hartford stopped writing earthquake insurance in
Oklahoma in late 2014. Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance
Company removed earthquake coverage from their existing
homeowner policies in February 2011, filings show.
The Oklahoma Farm Bureau said it made a "business decision"
to remove coverage in 2010. Travelers declined to comment beyond
its filing. Hartford declined to comment.
Other companies raised deductibles or premiums. Andrew
Walter, manager of underwriting research and development at
Country Mutual Insurance Company, which raised its deductible
last year, said the step aimed to "protect our financial
strength in case of a large scale earthquake in the state."
Others that hiked premiums include Chubb Ltd, which
said it kept providing coverage to existing and new customers,
but would not discuss premium rates, and EMCASCO Insurance
Company, which did not respond to requests for comment.
Risk modelers fear that insurers are too exposed in the
event of a "big one," even though claims have been few thus far.
If they do end up with substantial claims for a large quake,
insurers could sue the oil companies for reimbursement. At the
Oklahoma insurance regulator's request, several insurance
companies clarified last fall that they did cover man-made
quakes, which provided an incentive to try to recoup payouts
from oil and gas companies.
Two insurers - the United Servicemembers Automobile
Association and Palomar Specialty - said they could consider
such action.
(Additional reporting by Liz Hampton and Terry Wade in Houston;
Editing by David Gaffen and Tomasz Janowski)